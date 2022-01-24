Connect with us

BN TV Music

Korty Eo Had a Pretty Interesting Chat with Victony in Her New Vlog | Check it Out

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Reminisce talks Music, "King of Boys" & Forthcoming Project on "Rubbin Minds"

BN TV Music

Lady Donli brings her vibrant energy to ColorsxStudios with a sparkling performance of her new single

BN TV Music

Let Tribe Music take you beyond the spiritual with their solemn rendition of "Were" on "Glitch Gospel"

BN TV Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz & Effyzzie Music - Tell Somebody

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Greatman Takit, Folabi Nuel & 121 Selah - Fire Fire

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

See BTS Moments from "Therapy" Season 2 featuring Falz & Toke Makinwa

BN TV Music

Lyric Video: Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran - Peru (Acoustic)

BN TV Living

A Lowdown on All that Happened on Dodos Uvieghara's Road Trip to Ras Al Khaimah

BN TV Living

The Spicy Nkwobi Recipe We’ll Definitely Be Trying This Week, Thanks The Kitchen Muse!

BN TV

Korty Eo Had a Pretty Interesting Chat with Victony in Her New Vlog | Check it Out

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Eniola Korty, or as you may know her online as Korty Eo, had a pretty interesting conversation with fast-rising superstar, Victony on life before and after his accident, his music career, performing with Davido and so much more.

In her video description, she says, “Victony is equally calm and full of life, he definitely has a lot to offer. The first episode of Flow, S02 covers everything you didn’t know about the fast-rising superstar!”

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Wrong To Expect To Get As Much As I Give?

Ariyike Akinbobola: Nemesis – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”
css.php