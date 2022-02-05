Connect with us

BN TV Living

A Quick, Easy & Healthy Carrot Snack the Kids Will Love

BN TV

Don't miss this episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring James Brown

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Kaliné Announces Her Pregnancy & the Beauty that comes with it in New Single "This Body"

Beauty BN TV

Yup, You Can Get the Goddess Knotless Braids with Your 4C Hair

BN TV Music

Tomi Thomas joins Adesope Olajide in the latest episode of "The Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV Music

Watch Wizkid & Buju in the Crisp Video for "Mood"

BN TV

"Voice Notes Or Phone Calls?" - Toke Makinwa on this episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello & 121 Selah - No Distance

BN TV

#BBNaija Liquorose & Cross Team Up in this Super Funny Episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Relationships

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Share their Favorite Love Languages in this Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

BN TV

A Quick, Easy & Healthy Carrot Snack the Kids Will Love

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Yes, the weekends can be hectic, so why not make the most out of the little moments that come along—and Kiki Foodies knows how you can do just that. It starts with the centrepiece of any weekend—food!

In this new vlog, she’s showing you how to keep the kids excited and healthy with the snacks made with carrots.

Ingredients:
* 3 large carrots (150g)
* 1 cup Milk (236ml)
* 1 large Egg
* 1/2 cup sugar (100g)
* 2 ¼ cups All purpose flour (290g)
* 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg/cinnamon
* 1½ teaspoon baking powder (8g)
* ½ teaspoon salt (5g)

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Book Review: In Every Mirror She’s Black by Lola Akinmade | Review by The BookLady NG

Give Your Boo a Shout-Out This Valentine & Win Bolu Babalola’s “Love In Colour” From RovingHeights

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “On Black Sisters Street” is Teaching Us To See People More

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?
css.php