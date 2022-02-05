A Quick, Easy & Healthy Carrot Snack the Kids Will Love

Yes, the weekends can be hectic, so why not make the most out of the little moments that come along—and Kiki Foodies knows how you can do just that. It starts with the centrepiece of any weekend—food!

In this new vlog, she’s showing you how to keep the kids excited and healthy with the snacks made with carrots.

Ingredients:

* 3 large carrots (150g)

* 1 cup Milk (236ml)

* 1 large Egg

* 1/2 cup sugar (100g)

* 2 ¼ cups All purpose flour (290g)

* 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg/cinnamon

* 1½ teaspoon baking powder (8g)

* ½ teaspoon salt (5g)

Watch the video below: