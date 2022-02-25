Ufuoma Uvomata: Don’t Snooze On the Benefits of Good Sleep

Sleeping well can help you become a better version of yourself. When you sleep, your body recharges and repairs itself, and generates the energy you need for your daily activities. Other than providing that much-needed rest, good sleep can have many positive impacts on your life. We have heard a lot of people boast about sleeping for 3, 4 hours daily and advising others to sleep less to be more productive. This is simply not true. Here are 5 ways good sleep helps you live better:

It puts you in a good mood

Good sleep allows you to wake up refreshed and feeling great. Studies have proven that lack of sleep leads to irritability, stress, anger, and depression. When you wake up feeling well rested, you also feel happier, more hopeful, and energised to start your day. When you don’t get quality sleep, you’ll feel foggy, less motivated, and grumpy. People are more likely to start quarrels or pick fights when they are sleep-deprived. Short-temperedness can be a result of an overtired nervous system. Prioritising quality sleep will help regulate your emotions and reduce stress levels.

You’ll be more productive

The prefrontal cortex is the part of the brain that’s responsible for creativity, attention, memory, self-control, and innovation. Lack of sleep affects the prefrontal cortex, reducing the quality of work the brain produces. When your brain isn’t functioning as it should, it affects your performance and productivity. Getting quality sleep will keep your mind sharp, improve your concentration, and help you tackle the problems you need to solve. It also helps to avoid unnecessary mistakes, injuries, and accidents in the workplace.

You’ll be in good health

Your body repairs itself by releasing hormones and proteins while you sleep. This restores damaged cells, tissues, and muscles. The cytokine protein signals the immune system to fight inflammation in the body. When you are sleep-deprived, your body heals more slowly. It also causes an immune imbalance that can lead to illnesses. Good sleep helps prevent the risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood sugar levels. Your body has the chance to maintain your health while you sleep.

Your skin will glow

Beauty sleep is important because your skin works hard to repair itself while you sleep. The body makes new collagen which keeps your skin plump and less prone to developing wrinkles. Your skin receives more blood flow and that allows you to wake up with a healthy glow. Beauty products also work better to repair your skin during sleep. You spend a good percentage of your day with your face pressed on a surface. Sleeping on your back can help prevent pressing and pulling your skin for hours. Avoid sleeping on a rough cotton surface that can irritate and pull your skin. If you sleep on your side, rest on a skin-friendly material, like copper or silk pillowcase.

You’ll maintain a healthy weight

Good sleep helps to regulate the hormones that control your appetite. When you’re well-rested, you’ll feel fewer hunger cravings and it’s easier to resist the urge to eat unhealthy foods. You’ll be mindful enough to control your food portions and avoid overeating. You’ll also have the energy and motivation to exercise and stay active. Quality sleep, adequate exercise, and a healthy diet will help you maintain a healthy weight.

Sleeping well is more about the quality of sleep you get than the quantity. Before you sleep, drink enough water to keep you hydrated throughout the night, unplug from your devices at least an hour before bed, and create an environment that makes you feel calm and helps you relax. Getting quality sleep is a simple and free way to stay healthy and thrive.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels