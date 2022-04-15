Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

How far would you go to find love? Watch Efa Iwara & Ezinne Akam in the Short Film "Blind Date"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Cast of "Young, Famous & African" play Netflix's 'Who said that?'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Beverly Naya Talks Nollywood & the Second Part of Her "Skin" Documentary on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

BN TV Living

This Chocolate Puff Puff Recipe is Perfect for the Easter Weekend

BN TV Music

Watch Praiz deliver a soothing live performance of "Love You Better" on Echoo Room

BN TV Scoop

Don't Miss this Episode of the "Off Air Show" with Gbemi & Toolz

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Dr SID is making his Directorial Debut with "The Order of Things" | Watch the Teaser

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Debby Felix, Nonso Bassey & Okey Jude discuss Cohabitation & Celibacy on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

#KumamaChallenge: Check Out These Throwback Videos of Some of Your Faves

BN TV Music

New Video: Phyno feat. Flavour - Ikepentecost

BN TV

How far would you go to find love? Watch Efa Iwara & Ezinne Akam in the Short Film “Blind Date”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

To what lengths would you go to find love, especially in a rogue city such as Lagos?

Based on true events, this short film titled “Blind Date” tells the story of a typical Lagos socialite who goes on a blind date with a lonely blogger with the intention of seducing her to his bed. The romantic thriller stars Efa Iwara, Christopher Isibor, Solomon Obika and Ezinne Akam who is also the producer and script-writer.

The 17-minute film is directed by Adeoluwa OwuCaptain Degzy” and shot by Richmond Amechi.

Watch the short film below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria

A new marketing superpower for this businessman: selling yogurt with music
css.php