How far would you go to find love? Watch Efa Iwara & Ezinne Akam in the Short Film “Blind Date”

To what lengths would you go to find love, especially in a rogue city such as Lagos?

Based on true events, this short film titled “Blind Date” tells the story of a typical Lagos socialite who goes on a blind date with a lonely blogger with the intention of seducing her to his bed. The romantic thriller stars Efa Iwara, Christopher Isibor, Solomon Obika and Ezinne Akam who is also the producer and script-writer.

The 17-minute film is directed by Adeoluwa Owu “Captain Degzy” and shot by Richmond Amechi.

Watch the short film below: