This Chocolate Puff Puff Recipe is Perfect for the Easter Weekend

Puff Puff is iconic in most West African countries, but most of us are familiar with the simple version. The chocolate flavour of this snack is what makes it extraordinary.

In this vlog, Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” shows how to make this unique recipe. This Puff Puff can be eaten as breakfast, snack, or appetizer, and it’s perfect for the Easter weekend.

Here are the ingredients you will need to make yours and enjoy the chocolate in every bite!

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups of flour

1/2 cup, sugar

2tbsp yeast

1 tbsp. cayenne powder

1/2tsp salt

1/2 tsp nutmeg powder

Chocolate bars

11/2 cup, of water

Oil for frying

Watch the vlog below: