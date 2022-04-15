This Chocolate Puff Puff Recipe is Perfect for the Easter Weekend

Connect with us

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Puff Puff is iconic in most West African countries, but most of us are familiar with the simple version. The chocolate flavour of this snack is what makes it extraordinary.

In this vlog, Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” shows how to make this unique recipe. This Puff Puff can be eaten as breakfast, snack, or appetizer, and it’s perfect for the Easter weekend.

Here are the ingredients you will need to make yours and enjoy the chocolate in every bite!

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups of flour
1/2 cup, sugar
2tbsp yeast
1 tbsp. cayenne powder
1/2tsp salt
1/2 tsp nutmeg powder
Chocolate bars
11/2 cup, of water
Oil for frying

Watch the vlog below:

