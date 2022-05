Chef Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with another yummy food recipe.

In this video, she shows how she makes premium egg sauce perfect with soft boiled white Yam, boiled Plantains, Potatoes, Bread and even Rice.

Ingredients

Egg

Tomato

Habanero pepper (rodo)

Oregano

Onion powder

Onions

Corn Beef

White Pepper

Oil