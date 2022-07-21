Don’t Miss Episode 7 (American Express) of “Papa Benji” Season 3

Connect with us

Episode 7 (American Express) of "Papa Benji" Season 3

Niniola - Want

Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune

Yemi Alade Talks Fame & Music Career in New Episode of "The Wunmi Bello Show"

Tito & Tolani Make Something Delicious in Episode Two of "Bukie's Kitchen Take Over"

Magixx - Shaye

BNXN feat. Wande Coal - Kenkele

10 Kitchen Hacks Bukie of "The Kitchen Muse" Swears-By

Elena's Confidence Level is A1! See the Adorable Moment She Introduced Her Dad Bovi on Stage

HIV is not a death sentence! You can live a normal life with the right counselling and treatment

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Episode 7 of the web comedy series “Papa Benji” has premiered and it’s tagged ‘American Express’.

Off Basketmouth‘s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Sabinus, Seyi Awolowo, Jemima Osunde, Brain Jotter, Nedu, Buchi and Basketmouth himself.

You get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below:

Related content:

Star Features:

Star Features

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying "I Do"

Frederick Nkobowo: Let's Talk About The Law of Defamation
