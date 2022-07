BNXN (a.k.a. Buju) has finally released his new single after days of promoting it on social media. On his new single, “Kenkele“, the brilliant singer-songwriter forces with the legendary vocalist, Wande Coal.

Director K made a perfect music video for the song.

“Kenkele,” co-produced by Sakpase and Stone, is BNXN’s second release of the year. It will be on his forthcoming project “Bad Since ’97.”

Stream the new single here.

Watch the music video below: