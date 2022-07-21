Connect with us

BN TV Living

10 Kitchen Hacks Bukie of "The Kitchen Muse" Swears-By

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola - Want

BN TV Music Scoop

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Talks Fame & Music Career in New Episode of "The Wunmi Bello Show"

BN TV Living

Watch Tito & Tolani Make Something Delicious in Episode Two of "Bukie’s Kitchen Take Over"

BN TV Music

New Music: Magixx - Shaye

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Don’t Miss Episode 7 (American Express) of “Papa Benji” Season 3

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: BNXN feat. Wande Coal - Kenkele

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Elena's Confidence Level is A1! See the Adorable Moment She Introduced Her Dad Bovi on Stage

BN TV

HIV is not a death sentence! You can live a normal life with the right counselling and treatment

BN TV

10 Kitchen Hacks Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” Swears-By

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shared clever kitchen hacks that save time and effort and will change how you cook for the better. 

Chop Pepper Without Getting Pepper on Your Fingers

This is one of the scary kitchen hazards everyone wants to avoid. Have you ever touched your face after chopping pepper before? Or scratch your nose? To avoid these, you can try: Using gloves while chopping This protects your fingers from the peppers or applies oil to your hands before you get your hands on peppers. Or you use an appliance, like a grater or a blender.

Meal Prep Hack

Some things can get in the way while you are meal-prepping. These hacks will come in handy:
Use a ceramic mug to sharpen dull knives.
Use a kitchen cloth or paper towel to keep the chopping board in place. This will stop it from moving unnecessarily.
Use hot water to fill the ice cube tray. This way, it doesn’t melt easily.

Toothpick Cleaning Hack

While cleaning up, there are some places your bare hands won’t reach because of the tiny space. A toothpick can be used to reach the hidden dirty area. Gently wrap the toothpick with a paper towel and use it to reach those places.

Bag Sealing Hacks

Clips are used in most cases to hold bags together, but with this hack, you can utilise the flat iron lying pretty in your room to seal food bags.

Fresh Produce Hack

To preserve fresh foods, these hacks are super helpful:
Store your fresh lemon in water.
Put salt on the leftover lemons. This will keep it fresh for a long time.
Keep washed strawberries in a jar and keep them in the fridge.

How to Keep Apples From Browning

Add lemon juice and honey to cold water. Add your apple slices and time it for 5 minutes. Drain and pack in a clean container and store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.

How To Keep Weevils Out of Beans

Run your beans through a sieve and pack them to store in your freezer. You can use jars, Ziplocs etc., and they will last for months.

How to Get Onion Smell Off Your Hands

Wash your hands with soap and then stainless steel.

How To Clean Your Used Oil

On low heat, mix 1 spoon of corn starch with a little water and pour in the oil. The mixture will harden and absorb the particles. Turn off the heat and take out the solid starch. Your oil is clean again.

How To Clean Your Chicken

You can use lemon juice and white vinegar. Or, use salt and warm water.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying “I Do”

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation
css.php