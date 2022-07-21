10 Kitchen Hacks Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” Swears-By

Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shared clever kitchen hacks that save time and effort and will change how you cook for the better.

Chop Pepper Without Getting Pepper on Your Fingers

This is one of the scary kitchen hazards everyone wants to avoid. Have you ever touched your face after chopping pepper before? Or scratch your nose? To avoid these, you can try: Using gloves while chopping This protects your fingers from the peppers or applies oil to your hands before you get your hands on peppers. Or you use an appliance, like a grater or a blender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

Meal Prep Hack

Some things can get in the way while you are meal-prepping. These hacks will come in handy:

Use a ceramic mug to sharpen dull knives.

Use a kitchen cloth or paper towel to keep the chopping board in place. This will stop it from moving unnecessarily.

Use hot water to fill the ice cube tray. This way, it doesn’t melt easily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

Toothpick Cleaning Hack

While cleaning up, there are some places your bare hands won’t reach because of the tiny space. A toothpick can be used to reach the hidden dirty area. Gently wrap the toothpick with a paper towel and use it to reach those places.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

Bag Sealing Hacks

Clips are used in most cases to hold bags together, but with this hack, you can utilise the flat iron lying pretty in your room to seal food bags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

Fresh Produce Hack

To preserve fresh foods, these hacks are super helpful:

Store your fresh lemon in water.

Put salt on the leftover lemons. This will keep it fresh for a long time.

Keep washed strawberries in a jar and keep them in the fridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

How to Keep Apples From Browning

Add lemon juice and honey to cold water. Add your apple slices and time it for 5 minutes. Drain and pack in a clean container and store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

How To Keep Weevils Out of Beans

Run your beans through a sieve and pack them to store in your freezer. You can use jars, Ziplocs etc., and they will last for months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

How to Get Onion Smell Off Your Hands

Wash your hands with soap and then stainless steel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

How To Clean Your Used Oil

On low heat, mix 1 spoon of corn starch with a little water and pour in the oil. The mixture will harden and absorb the particles. Turn off the heat and take out the solid starch. Your oil is clean again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukie | The Kitchen Muse (@thekitchenmuse)

How To Clean Your Chicken

You can use lemon juice and white vinegar. Or, use salt and warm water.