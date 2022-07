Elena Uyoyo introduced her father, Bovi, on stage at the “Naughty By Nature” show last weekend.

The moment was all shades of adorable. Uyoyo was serving confidence and had a lot to say in her mini intro. In her words, “Some people say I’m the female version of my dad. I’d think so. I think I’m the ProMax version of my dad.“

Watch the sweet moment below: