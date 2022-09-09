Funmi Iyanda, Japheth Omojuwa & Hauwa Allahbura discuss Voting in New Episode of “Public Eye”

In this new episode of “Public Eye,” Funmi Iyanda is joined by Hauwa Allahbura, the founder of Pull Up Naija, Jide Johnson, a Public Affairs Analyst, political analyst Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, and Surajudeen Mudasiru, a professor in the Department of Political Science at Lagos State University, to analyze voting and why we vote the way we do.

The description on the YouTube channel reads;

Voting itself seems to be a modern collective emotional cop-out and opt out of the hard graft of consciousness evolution required to change the archaic collective programming that has created the ideas, media, laws, policies, tech, institutions and indeed the prevailing global culture so to say, which underpins current civilisation. A civilisation which appears to be hurtling towards extinction even as the earth makes intelligent, uninvolved adjustments to man’s foolhardiness. Hey just vote A or B or C on the left or right of whatever ideology or division soothes your prevailing bias and everything will be okay. Will it though and has it?

