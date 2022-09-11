Connect with us

BN TV Living

Kiki Foodies' Sticky Buffalo Chicken Wings May Be The Best You’ve Ever Had

Beauty BN TV Living

See Ronke Raji Transform Her 4C Natural Hair From Red to Ginger

BN TV Living

Yhemolee & Susan Pwajok talk Lagos Nightlife in Episode 2 of the "Surviving Lagos Podcast"

Beauty BN TV Living

Chanel Ambrose's Morning Routine Will Help You Have a Refreshing Day

BN TV Music

New Video: Falz - Gentleman

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

You Have to Watch this Hilarious Interview with #BBNaija's Giddyfia

BN TV Comedy

Catch Oluwadolarz & Taiwo Adeyemi in this New Episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

From Her Love Interests to Feeling Misunderstood Because of Her Accent... Diana Details Her #BBNaija Experience in this Interview

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda, Japheth Omojuwa & Hauwa Allahbura discuss Voting in New Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don’t Miss Episode 6 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV

Kiki Foodies’ Sticky Buffalo Chicken Wings May Be The Best You’ve Ever Had

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

We are drooling over Kiki Foodies‘ latest food vlog on her YouTube channel. This time she shared the recipe for homemade sticky buffalo chicken wings with a twist.

Ingredients
10 pieces of chicken wings
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne

Sauce
¼ cup of butter/half stick
¼ cup hot sauce
2 -3 tablespoons of honey
½ teaspoon garlic powder

The chicken was air fried for 25 minutes @375°f

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Tola Oladiji: The Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media
css.php