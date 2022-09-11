BN TV
Kiki Foodies’ Sticky Buffalo Chicken Wings May Be The Best You’ve Ever Had
We are drooling over Kiki Foodies‘ latest food vlog on her YouTube channel. This time she shared the recipe for homemade sticky buffalo chicken wings with a twist.
Ingredients
10 pieces of chicken wings
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne
Sauce
¼ cup of butter/half stick
¼ cup hot sauce
2 -3 tablespoons of honey
½ teaspoon garlic powder
The chicken was air fried for 25 minutes @375°f
Watch the vlog below: