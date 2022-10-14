Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?

I started writing to express myself. Nothing more. I didn’t start because I was expecting something in return and until a while back, it didn’t occur to me to monetise my skill. Strange as it may sound, I am grateful I got to know I could make money off writing at a later time. The years before I knew I could get paid for writing, I was reading, writing, and generally working on how to get better.

A lot of people talk about making money without realising, first, that before your skill can thrive, bloom and fetch income, dedication has to come first. For many passionate writers like myself, before we think of the money we’ll make, we work so hard to ensure our skill speaks for us.

Some years ago, I told one of my friends, who is also a writer, that I would love to be in the circle of writers too. I wanted to be known by other writers because I knew being in such a circle would open me up for more writing opportunities. My friend simply said, “work on your craft, it will speak for you.” He made me realise how being in such circle could make my writing feel inferior if I do not work on my craft first. If I were with writers whose works were far better than mine, I may become overly conscious of my work and slowly get discouraged.

A graphic designer heard a company commission graphic designers for projects so he pitched himself to the company, and was commissioned to make some designs. He was paid upfront and given a deadline to turn in the project. When he finished the projects and sent them to the company, they rejected them all. They were beyond disappointed because the graphic designs were just that bad.

Situations like this are increasingly common, where people seem to focus on packaging themselves, sell themselves a certain way but then their works are of poor quality. The graphic designer failed because he skipped a process that would have made him excel: proper learning, and honing of his skills.

Before you chase that bag, it pays to put in the work! As an artist, how well have you worked on your artistry before reaching for the money? As a writer, how much have you read to upskill your writing?

In a tweet, Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, mentioned that he reaches out to the artists he signs to his record label by himself. There’s a reason for this: their level of dedication, consistency and the quality of their work. They have put in the work, it’s only right that they get recognised for it.

If I had thought of monetising my writing when I started some years ago, my craft could have remained watery because I may have been less consistent with it and work only when money is involved. I am not where I want to be with my writing yet but I know I am steps ahead. For me, it’s no longer just about money, it is about putting out work that people will read and enjoy.

This is not to dissuade any creative person from chasing the bag; you deserve to get paid for your craft. But before that, as my friend told me, let your craft speak for you. The doors you’re forcing to open will do so with ease when you have the appropriate tools.

Like the late American singer, Beverly Sills said, “there are no shortcuts to any place worth going.” There’s another quote I love, “the speed of your success is limited only by your dedication and what you’re willing to sacrifice.”

