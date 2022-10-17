Elohor Oderowho: How to Improve your Emotional Well-Being

Have you ever thought about safeguarding your emotions? Would you be able to deal with emotional pain when the one you love or trust hurts you? How do you boost your confidence when your self-esteem suddenly drops?

Excessive emotional attachment can, over time, place a serious strain on your personality, lifestyle, health and relationships. Perhaps the good thing is that safeguarding your emotions can make you a tougher individual who’s able to withstand the plenty of disappointments that life offers.

Take time to study yourself

We are individual-centric. We react to situations differently, see things from different perspectives and recover from pain differently. Understanding how your personality is anchored will help you know what to expect from yourself when something happens. It’s easier to deal with a problem when you can identify the causative factor.

Recognizing and labelling feelings in accordance with specific experiences will also help you better maximise your emotional wellness.

Set boundaries

One way to improve your emotional wellbeing is to set boundaries. While this sounds complicated, the biggest cause of emotional pain, torture and trauma is people. Do not make yourself easily accessible to everyone; doing that will put you in a heightened state of vulnerability.

Of course, be cheerful, kind, receptive and friendly but be careful of the people you let gain access to your heart. Give people a chance to earn your trust, love, attention and loyalty. Allow relationships to grow at their own pace.

Work on your self-esteem

A lot that goes on is dependent on how we see or feel about ourselves. Healthy self-esteem acts as a barricade from certain negative emotions that would have otherwise drained you. Low self-esteem opens you up to so many insecurities, fears, rejection, doubts and anger. It makes you see the very worst in situations, even when there are solutions right before your own eyes.

If you must safeguard your emotions and improve your mental health, kick in your self-esteem once you notice your emotional armour is getting weakened.

Kill unhealthy attachments

Unhealthy attachment is one of the greatest enemies of emotional wellness. Attachment theory attempts to explain the reason we feel emotionally glued to new people/partners easily and struggle to feel secure.

Getting emotionally attached to people or someone is normal and reflects our desire as humans to be loved. However, it becomes a problem when you begin to lose yourself in endless pursuits geared towards acceptance, validation and attention.

Perhaps you’re thinking about getting updates by texting them 24hours or are preoccupied with thoughts about how you wish they would validate your feelings. Purposefully give yourself time and space away from thoughts or worries surrounding a particular person you’re drawn to. Tell yourself the truth and know when to set boundaries for yourself and others.

Understand when things are beyond your control

In life, there’s a lot we can control but we must also realise that there are also a lot of things we cannot control, no matter how hard we try. For instance, you cannot entirely control how a person feels about you but you can control how you feel about yourself.

When certain things are beyond your control, resolve not to fret over it or give it a lot of negative thoughts. Rather, move on and think of other ways to better things within your reach.

Photo by RODNAE Productions for Pexels