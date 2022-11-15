Funmto Ogunbanwo Talks to Us About Her Mental Health Advocacy & Founding Ibi Ayo

Based in Lagos, Funmto Ogunbanwo is clinical mental health therapist who has been a staunch advocate of mental health and vulnerability for years, and is passionate about dispelling the myths and stereotypes around mental health in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. In 2018, on World Mental Health Day, she wrote about how to deal with and take care of our mental health. After being certified as a counsellor in the U.S and Canada, she focused on “guiding and supporting individuals facing life transitions, self-esteem issues, mood disorders, and varying levels of trauma.”

Borne out of a desire to walk alongside people as they journey through their season of life, Funmto founded Ibi Ayo, a therapy consultancy in Lagos offering life support and advice that will drive people towards achieving their goals.

We invited Funmto to talk to us about Ibi Ayo and her journey as a mental health advocate and therapist in Nigeria.

Hi Funmto, we’re glad to have you here.

Thank you!

Let’s start with you being a Clinical Mental Health Therapist, what, in your personal or professional life, prompted you to tow this path?

I’ll start with my personal life. Growing up, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do, career-wise. In primary school, I considered being a lawyer but quickly decided against it. Fast forward to senior secondary school, I was required to complete an internship over Easter break and I had the opportunity to do so at Top Radio 90.9. I got to work with the late Tosyn Bucknor and it was an amazing experience that I thoroughly enjoyed, but I couldn’t envision radio as a long-term career. I then started to think about the things I enjoyed, and I realised that I loved hearing and supporting my friends as they navigated challenges. So I did some research and decided to study psychology at university and obtained my Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Communications from Austin College, located in Sherman, TX. It was during my third year as an undergraduate that I decided I wanted to be a therapist. I started noticing the stigmas around mental health in Black and African communities and I wanted to do something about it, specifically back home in Nigeria. I went on to get my Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Southern Methodist University, and I aspired to open my own private practice in Nigeria. Here we are now, it’s been a year since launching Ibi Ayo and it has been an interesting journey.

Interesting indeed. Well done! Ibi Ayo means “a place of joy”. What’s the story behind the name?

When thinking about names, I knew I wanted one that would convey warmth, safety, and comfort. I played around with some English names, but nothing clicked. I was brainstorming with my brother, and I stated that I wanted to include the name Ayo (joy). He suggested “Ibi Ayo” and it clicked! To me, joy is an emotion that can be tapped into while still acknowledging the difficulties of life. Not a lot of people have safe spaces that allow them to be their authentic and vulnerable selves. I want Ibi Ayo to be that space for all who experience therapy with us.

Walk us through the process of how it goes when someone approaches Ibi Ayo for mental help.

We begin with a free 15-minute consultation, which can be scheduled through our website. The consultation is held via phone call or video conferencing and the goal is to give potential clients an opportunity to learn more about Ibi Ayo and the overall therapy process and get a feel of what to expect. The consultation also helps us learn about the potential client and assess if the services they are seeking fall within our scope of practice. Once the consultation is completed and the client chooses to move forward with Ibi Ayo, there’s a brief onboarding process, and therapy sessions commence afterwards.

We all go through mental issues: anxiety, depression, fear and so on. At what point do we know that we need to come to Ibi Ayo or seek the help of a therapist?

One major indication that it may be time to seek the help of a therapist is if the issues you are struggling with are starting to interfere with your daily functioning. This can look like difficulty concentrating at work or school, changes to your sleep schedule, drastic behavioural changes, constant low moods, increased anxiety or fear, and thoughts of hurting yourself. These signs may also be observed by those around you, so it’s important to get feedback from them as well.

Let’s talk about your journey as a therapist in a country where we wing things a lot and believe we’ll be alright laslas. What challenges have you had so far in providing mental care in this part of the world?

We are starting to see a shift in mindset concerning mental health and therapy, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Because mental health issues are not visible, some people view them as spiritual attacks, and that’s not the case. Mental health issues can be a result of different factors such as environment, genetic dispositions, and biological responses. The challenging part is attempting to provide psycho-education on mental health without devaluing or undermining anyone’s belief system. However, for those who reach out to Ibi Ayo, there is usually some level of awareness on the importance of mental health, but there are still biases or myths that exist. One of those myths is that therapy is a quick fix, which it is not. In my opinion, this myth exists because of a lack of knowledge on mental health care. At Ibi Ayo, we try our best to challenge this myth by providing information on the therapy process during consultations and through educational content via social media.

A lot of Nigerians live in poverty and cannot afford basic healthcare and therapy sessions. Does Ibi Ayo have a provision for people like this?

Unfortunately, healthcare is generally expensive in Nigeria. At Ibi Ayo, we have a program that allows us to offer pro bono or discounted therapy sessions, but these slots are limited and based on availability. We also provide referrals to non-governmental organizations providing free or low-rate therapy sessions. As a therapist, I also ensure to volunteer my time and services to said organisations.

What daily habits can Nigerians inculcate to improve their mental health?

Talking to people daily, practising gratitude, getting adequate sleep, eating nutritious meals, and spending time in nature (or getting fresh air, as we say in Nigeria). These are little habits you can incorporate into your day. For example, while on your commute to work, you can list the things you are grateful for. Or perhaps during the work day, you can make a note to step outside for a bit so you have a change of environment, which allows you to clear your head.

Now, let’s talk about moments that made you feel fulfilled as a therapist

A major highlight of being a therapist for me is seeing the progress my clients make, whether big or small. There’s nothing quite like seeing someone at their lowest take active steps to get to the other side. These moments make my heart smile. As humans, we tend to focus on bigger victories, however, little victories are still victories. I make an effort to draw attention to the little victories and encourage my clients to celebrate them. Some other proud moments include handling crisis situations and being able to come up with useful strategies on the spot.

Awwn, we love this for you, Funmto. Should we be on the lookout for any project from you or Ibi Ayo in the nearest future?

Absolutely! I recently launched a digital journal guide called Journey to You. The guide aims to help individuals improve their self-esteem and self-compassion. You can be on the lookout for a revised edition in the coming months, and possibly a physical copy. As for Ibi Ayo, we are hoping to keep growing in order to continue providing quality therapy services while also offering resources on managing your mental health to the larger community.

Honestly? We can’t wait!

***

Many thanks to Funmto Ogunbanwo for having this conversation with us. You can visit Ibi Ayo here and here.

Photo credit: l.o_portraits/Instagram