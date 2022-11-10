Catch Episodes 1 to 6 of Lilian Anegbe-Akande & Benita Okojie Adeyina’s “Girl to Woman Podcast” on BN

Lilian Anegbe-Akande and Benita Okojie Adeyina recently launched their “Girl to Woman Podcast,” which focuses on candid conversations about the feminine journey and other topics.

In the first episode, Lilian Anegbe-Akande and Benita Okojie Adeyina are joined by Dieko Ojo, a newlywed with a lot of stories and tips to share about her unique journey down the aisle. Some of the main topics covered include the marriage story, the proposal, parental involvement in weddings, wedding tips, post-wedding blues, adjusting to a new living situation, and more.

In episode 2, titled “I Said I Do, Now What?” a marriage coach, Olabisi Ola-Soetan, discusses life after the wedding. Some of the topics discussed include post-wedding blues, post-wedding depression, dealing with name and identity changes, managing the challenges of cohabitation, managing in-laws, the importance of pre and post-marital counselling, and more.

Episode 3, tagged “Finding The One: Does He Really Exist?” Claire Idera Nnani discusses the concept of finding your soulmate.

In Episode 4, audio engineer, and music producer, David Durojaiye talks about the real keys to a healthy relationship and how to reach “relationship goals” from a man’s point of view.

In this episode, Lilian Anegbe-Akande and Benita Okojie Adeyina talk about how growing up as a girl has been different for each of them. Some of the things that are talked about are childhood memories, gender roles, dealing with identity, self-esteem issues, and more. They also give valuable advice to women and girls on how to make the change from girl to woman.

In this episode, Aisha Ojediji, Chef and CEO of Eat by Dahliah, talks about life after childbirth and how to accept the new you.