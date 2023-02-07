Connect with us

Features Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It's Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Increase Your Market Value? Follow These Tips

Features Relationships

Patricia Beshel: Shoot your Shot! Don't Wait for Your Partner to Find You

Features

Nigerians are Buying Naira with Naira! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

Features Music Nollywood

From "Happy Mumu" to "Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)"... 5 Times Stanley Okorie's Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Features

Fostering Gender Equality in Politics and Governance

Features

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: 2023 Elections Should Be about Strategic Interests, Not Identities

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

Features

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Holla BellaNaijarians, we’re in the season of love.

How exciting!

At BN Features and BN Weddings, love is an everyday thing, but there’s just one extra spice that makes this season super special for us – The Ever After Series is back!

This month, BellaNaija Weddings in collaboration with BellaNaija Features will be bringing you beautiful stories of love from couples who have been married for over 20 years.

These lovebirds bared it all with us – the beauty, the struggles, the joy and most of all, the love that they have shared over the years.

When are we starting? Today! Can you believe that?

How long will it run for? For the entire month of February

What should you expect? Beautiful, beautiful love, relationship and marriage stories.

Listen, you’re in for an amazing ride, so buckle your seatbelts!

_

Did you miss the previous edition? Read all the stories here.

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Star Features

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Increase Your Market Value? Follow These Tips

Patricia Beshel: Shoot your Shot! Don’t Wait for Your Partner to Find You

Nigerians are Buying Naira with Naira! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life
css.php