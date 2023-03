Showdeck has released episode four of its new high school drama series, “Girl Meets Boy.”

Created by Taiwo Shittu, “Girl Meets Boy” stars Cynthia Ebijie, Emmmanuel Nse, Erica Bale, Benedicta Akpan, Loveth Ani, Chioma Gabriel, David Ezekiel and many other young talented actors.

New episodes of the web series airs every Friday at 7 PM.

Watch episode four below: