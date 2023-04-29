Adebola Williams: A Mother to Generations – Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili At 60

She has become the standard for integrity in public service, accountability and due process are her alias. Exemplifying discernment, care, love, compassion, kindness, and fairness and justice. She’s a moral compass in a world fast losing its core humanity.

She’s a teacher to those around her. A mentor to her peers. A mother to generations. A friend, confidant, and cheerleader to many that she hasn’t even met.

Mummy Oby has an eye for greatness. She can spot a tree from the seed and stay with you till you sprout. She never lets a teaching or helping moment go by. From intervening in threatened relationships to saving several careers; she puts everyone on.

She carries us all on her shoulders, bridging the gap between us and our dreams and aspirations at the most crucial points where others tried and failed, or even declined to assist.

She comes hard with the stick when you are out of line… oh she comes hard. But what makes her so special and so important is that her choices are motivated by duty, not malice. Her admonitions linger in our heads even when she is not present, reminding us of who we are and who we should be in a world that needs truly committed citizens.

Values are everything to Dr. Ezekwesili. That’s one thing she doesn’t compromise on.

I have seen her ‘cut off her hand’ because it compromised her value systems. Painful yes, but it is never a difficult choice for her. Her consistency is unrivaled.

She has taught us humility, kindness, and consistency. Demonstrating it daily as I watch her interactions with the high and the low.

Her generosity, especially to those who do not have, is awe-inspiring. From the porter to the security. She would say “you have to give them something substantial enough to cook a pot of stew.” She’s so generous she would give the clothes on her back.

One of the biggest lessons I have learned from her came from the Sunday lunch in her home.

Not once, not twice — when we gather to eat the special Sunday pounded yam and ofe nsala (where you really cannot say the number of people who will show up because they run an open door) — Pastor and Mum will wait for everyone of us to have food on our plate before they eat whatever is left.

She would always say, you all have to eat first, your mum and dad will be fine.

It’s one of the many experiences where she demonstrates what she preaches that truly her heart is for the people… of-course with a bias for youth and women.

She’s a visionary!

From reforming government to reorientation of the citizenry through the office of the citizen, a rallying point that has brought an unprecedented level of awareness amongst Nigerians.

She redefined the yard stick for leadership making the 3Cs: Competence, Capacity and Character the criteria for candidate assessments in Nigeria over the last 8 years.

She has always said Human resource is the key to unlocking Africa’s genius, and has put her time and resources behind this belief, establishing Human Capital Africa, a organisation that is redefining leadership and fast expanding across the continent.

Her passion for building the next generation of leaders birthed the School of Politicos, Policy and Governance, where she is currently mentoring a slew of new generation of equipped leaders with the goal of running for office and changing politics across Africa from the top down. This project also recently launched in Senegal and spreading across the continent.

We love, love, love her just for being her, and that her is the her of all hers.

A worthy 60 gbosas for a true Queen. We stan!

***

Adebola Williams is the Chairman, AW Network and Founder RED | For Africa.

He is a Storyteller, a Strategic Counsel to captains of industries and Political advisor to leaders in Africa. He has for over 20 years created major storytelling platforms and led campaigns on multi media platforms within and out of the continent for corporate brands, led winning campaigns for Presidents on the continent (with three sitting presidents In Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal currently) and behavioral change campaigns of international organizations like the United Nations, African Union, UNDP, NED, amongst others.

Named among 100 Most Influential People under the United Nations Decade of People of African Descent, a Young Global Leader with the World Economic Forum, Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu Fellow. He sits on the Global Champion council of the United Nations Generation Unlimited, Global patron of Malaria no More UK. In 2022, he was awarded the outstanding African Business Leader Awards by African Leadership Magazine UK, and the Eloy He4She of the year.