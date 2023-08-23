Ada and Ase Were Certainly Meant To Be! #LoveOnCloudA

As long as two people are meant to be, love will always find a way to bring them together. Ada and Ase were certainly meant to be.

Their love journey goes way back to when they were just kids. Though separated by distance, love still brought them together in the most beautiful way! It was as if the universe had been guiding them with an invisible hand all along for the most perfect fairytale. Now, they are on a forever journey and we are super pumped! The big smiles and unmistakable chemistry all over their pre-wedding photos show how head over heels in love these two are. Their beautiful story has made our day and we bet it will make yours too,

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Ase:

So this chance encounter turned love story had its conception in Zenith Bank. Both Mums started their professional careers at the bank and would bring us both to work occasionally. Ada, “I want to speak to my mummy,” and Ase, “Mr always up to something.” We started as playmates, but with age comes distance. As you can see, this story is just getting started.

“My friend’s daughter is in Law school, you used to be friends when you were little,” said my mum years later. “Really, what’s her name?” I replied. “Ada, her name is Ada”. I paid it no mind and didn’t enquire further. As life often happens, a mutual friend knowing of my availability, told me about a girl she thought would be “great” for me. “I have this friend, and I think both of you would be great for each other.

She’s even in law school as well,” she said. I laughed out loud. “Do I look desperately single that y’all want to do matchmaking on my head?”. She replied, “No now, just give it a chance, here’s her number.” Anyway, I took it down and sent a message a month later. The usual message was, “Hey, it’s Larry got your number from…hope you are well”. AIRED!!!! Oh boy, she aired me, yo. (Tears Inna me eyes.) She replied a day later, “Oh, sorry, I just landed, great to hear from you.” Whew! close one, it was almost a cautionary tale. One date, two dates, multiple calls, and feelings later, I asked her OUT.

On a random day in the warm environs of my father’s house, I was gisting my mum about my newly found belle when she asked, “What’s her name?” I replied, “Adaobi.” Then I asked, “Wait, your friend with the daughter in law school, what’s her last name?” She replied, “Oni-Egboma” It was then folks the egungun had reached the proverbial express. I broke the news to her and said, “So yea, mum, funny story 🤣🤣🤣… The rest, as they say, is history. Our love story didn’t start with an initial spark but rather a slow burn to get to where we are today, and we couldn’t be happier.

Credits

Planner: @2706events

Photography: @@awgzzz