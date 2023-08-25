For The Love of Beautiful Beginnings! Enjoy Shauna and David’s White Wedding Video

Connect with us

Nothing compares to the joy of starting a new beginning with the love of your life. Today, we get to catch a glimpse of this joy through the lens of Shauna and David’s wedding video.

The lovebirds exchanged their vows in the presence of family and loved ones and it was such a delight. From the morning prep to the reception and after-party, the wedding was a full display of fun and love. They both slayed their looks to perfection, giving us so much beauty to drool over. Shauna and David’s love shone throughout their big day and we couldn’t get enough!

Enjoy their wedding video below.

