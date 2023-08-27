Connect with us

Waleola and Dotun Met Through a Mutual Friend – Now It's a Forever Story!

Published

23 hours ago

 on

All thanks to a mutual friend who played Cupid, we’ve got another super sweet love story starring Waleola and Dotun!

After a mutual friend did the matchmaking six years ago, the pair formed a bond forged in friendship, commitment and support – So when Dotun asked Waleola to marry him, it was an easy ‘Yes!’ Now, they are on their forever journey and their pre-wedding photos are all shades of beautiful. We are uber-excited for these lovebirds and we bet their photos and sweet love story will certainly make your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the Bride, Waleola:

In 2017, Dotun and I were brought together by fate through a mutual friend and discovered that we shared the same university and birthday month. As I relocated to the United States, Dotun became my unwavering source of support, encouraging my dreams and aspirations. Our connection deepened, and in 2018, we officially embarked on our romantic journey, facing life’s challenges hand in hand.

During our first vacation together, amidst breathtaking landscapes, our love flourished, and we created cherished memories. Dotun’s gestures of commitment, such as asking for my ring size in 2021, hinted at a deeper future together. On September 30, 2022, he took the step and asked me to marry him, a profound moment that overflowed with tears of joy and laughter.

Our souls found their eternal home in each other, transcending time and distance. With unwavering devotion and a belief in destiny, we begin a new chapter filled with love, compassion, and a dedication to nurturing our connection. This wedding is a celebration of our intertwined souls and the infinite love we share, promising a future guided by the beauty of our commitment.

Credits

Bride@me_liish
Makeup: @leemahmakeover
Hair@lolahs__place
Black dress@_stitchesbyaisy_
White outfit@ciscacecilrtw
Suit@bankolethomasofficial
Planner@lillyfluer
Photography @C3pictures_gallery


