12 Years Down, Forever To Go! Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji talk All Things Love in this Episode of “The Other Corner with The Nzes”

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcome Second Child — Her Name is Adira River

Nigeria Meets Ghana! Emmanuel Fell in Love With Nikisha at First Sight

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates One-Year Wedding Anniversary with Ben Affleck

Take in The Beauty of Love With Annie and Seyi's Pre-wedding Photos

These Photos of Patoranking & His Girls Are Too Cute For Words!

Chubby and Ebube Found Love In The Office! Enjoy The #EClovestory

Stephanie Linus is Introducing Us to Her Second Son - Meet Wesley!

Frodd & Chioma Welcome Baby Girl!

2 hours ago

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie have us in the ‘aww’ mode with their sweet anniversary shoot.

These lovebirds have built a strong bond over the years and it is just so beautiful to see. Today, they celebrating 12 years of “mutual commitment to love without condition or expiry date.”

They came serving sweet doses of love and beauty in their stunning anniversary shoot. Mercy captioned her post, “Cheers to an awesome 12 years of a mutual commitment to love without condition or expiry date. Happy Wedding Anniversary Babe.. @princeodiokojie. My Quarelling/Gossip Partner that i can’t do without..”

While Prince Odi wrote, “12 YEARS TODAY!!!!! Every moment spent with you fills my heart with countless memories and immeasurable happiness. Here’s FOREVER INSEPARABLE…….I love you endlessly, @mercyjohnsonokojie. HAPPY 12TH YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US.”

We are so excited for them and we are wishing them a lifetime of happiness!

See the posts below:

 

