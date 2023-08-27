12 Years Down, Forever To Go! Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie have us in the ‘aww’ mode with their sweet anniversary shoot.

These lovebirds have built a strong bond over the years and it is just so beautiful to see. Today, they celebrating 12 years of “mutual commitment to love without condition or expiry date.”

They came serving sweet doses of love and beauty in their stunning anniversary shoot. Mercy captioned her post, “Cheers to an awesome 12 years of a mutual commitment to love without condition or expiry date. Happy Wedding Anniversary Babe.. @princeodiokojie. My Quarelling/Gossip Partner that i can’t do without..”

While Prince Odi wrote, “12 YEARS TODAY!!!!! Every moment spent with you fills my heart with countless memories and immeasurable happiness. Here’s FOREVER INSEPARABLE…….I love you endlessly, @mercyjohnsonokojie. HAPPY 12TH YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US.”

We are so excited for them and we are wishing them a lifetime of happiness!

See the posts below:

