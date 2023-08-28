Weddings
It Was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Diana and Bright’s Wedding Photos
Love happens in ways we least expect and when it does, It ends up creating something magical. Diana and Bright are our lovebirds for today and their sweet story will make you smile.
Their beautiful journey began at a family function where Diana caught Bright’s undivided attention. Before Bright shot his shot, he spoke with her brother who eventually helped with the matchmaking. Now, they are going the forever route as they exchange their vows in a lovely white wedding ceremony! Diana made such a stunning bride and Bright came through looking dapper. They also had a Delta-Igbo traditional wedding which was a rich display of culture and of course, a whole lot of love! We are obsessed with every bit of their wedding photos and love story and you need to take in all the sweetness for yourself.
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the bride, Diana:
It was my brother’s wife’s birthday party and as usual, I was casually dressed not expecting anything out of the ordinary as everyone invited family and close friends of the family. I went about my serving duties not that I’m complaining that I have to always serve and attend to my brothers’ numerous friends and listen to all their jokes and silly comments at each other. I always enjoyed their company as it was never a dull moment but none of them ever caught my attention. However, this day was special. There was a new friend, he noticed me and then kept asking my brother for my number without my knowledge and as usual my brother refused.
The following year during my nephew’s birthday, we were all at my brother’s house and he ensured he attended so he could meet me again. What an ambitious man! While going about my usual routine of attending to guests and family, my brother called me. I walked up to him and there was this smiling face staring directly at me. I gave him a stern look as if I wasn’t in any good place to smile or chat with any male following the bad relationship I just ended.
