Creating a Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace: A Guide for Parents and Organizations

Balancing breastfeeding and returning to work poses a significant challenge for working mothers once their maternity leave concludes. How will the mum keep up? How will her baby get the adequate nutrients he/she needs to thrive?

In line with the theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, ‘Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents’ The Milk Booster: a breastfeeding solution company led by Dr Chinny Obinwanne is highlighting the Role organizations and parents can play to support breastfeeding.

One of the primary hurdles faced by breastfeeding mothers returning to work is finding time to express breast milk. The demanding work schedules often make it challenging for mothers to maintain a regular breast milk expression routine.

Another challenge working mums face is that some workplaces do not have proper nursing rooms for breastfeeding mothers due to various reasons. Therefore, in such situations, some mothers choose to pump their milk in the storeroom or office restroom.

Pumping in restrooms is discouraged due to the potential risk of milk contamination. Moreover, some working mothers who breastfeed may have to cope with unsupportive bosses. The existence of workplace facilities for working mothers does not always translate to the availability of flexible hours for breastfeeding employees in many companies

Another challenge is a change in lifestyle. Breastfeeding requires significant mental and emotional commitment as well as investment in time. Working mothers would have to sacrifice ‘me’ time to express milk or make extra efforts to take care of their babies.

Solutions to these challenges for mothers include having a discussion with their bosses. They could sit down and talk to their bosses about their current situation, and explore the possibility of an alternative work arrangement or schedule during this period. Another solution is the use of wearable pumps instead of regular pumps. Wearable pumps can be used discreetly while working, without others knowing that they are using them.

Sometimes, bosses may not fully understand the benefits and importance of breastfeeding, and they could be unaware of the needs of working mothers. Mothers should play their part by voicing their struggles and informing their bosses about the benefits of breastfeeding and the challenges they are facing.

Mothers can have a successful breastfeeding journey by planning their resumption carefully. They could start building their breast milk stash from the second week after childbirth and acquire breastfeeding accessories such as pumps and storage bags, which are necessary for pumping and storing milk even while at work. The milk booster wearable breast pumps eliminate the stress of dealing with multiple connecting tubes and provide privacy for pumping, even during work hours.

This helps mothers maintain their milk supply and avoid a decline in production. Additionally, it’s crucial for mothers to stay hydrated. To help babies adjust to taking breast milk from a bottle or cup, mothers are encouraged to offer pumped milk in one or two feeding sessions while at home, and express breast milk during the times their baby would typically eat when they are at home.

By providing flexible breaks and work arrangements, organizations can help mothers ease back into work seamlessly. The adoption of hybrid work or enabling early departure can be instrumental in supporting them.

A Positive attitude from team lead and colleagues will encourage mothers to breastfeed more, uncut and unruly remarks about breastfeeding should be discouraged. Organizations are also encouraged to create crèche and lactation rooms to enable mothers to bring in their babies and feed them during short breaks.

While having policies that support breastfeeding in our handbook is commendable, it is essential for organizations to take concrete steps and genuinely support employees who are breastfeeding to create a truly supportive environment.

Organizations that extend support to breastfeeding mothers stand to gain benefits, including enhanced employee retention rates, particularly among high-performing breastfeeding employees.

Additionally, organizations may witness a decline in absenteeism as breastfeeding employees’ babies experience fewer and less severe illnesses. The boost in productivity can also be linked to the mothers’ confidence in their babies receiving the necessary nutrients for their proper growth.

