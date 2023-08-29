Connect with us

Real Warri Pikin Details Her Emotional Weight Loss Journey in New Vlog | Watch Episode 1

Check Out Velvety Foodies’ Delicious Efo Riro Recipe | Watch

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

Fame, Depression & New Beginnings - Iyanya Tells It All on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Watch Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Steve Chuks in the Trailer for Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

Funmi Iyanda investigates How Nigerian Universities are Letting Students Down in this Episode of "Public Eye"

Slay The Cargo Trend With These Lovely Inspos From Temi Oladipupo | WATCH

Rachael Akua Will Show You How To Restyle Your Knotless Braids Into 6 Chic Looks | WATCH

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Parenting, Music & Sound Sultan… Watch 2Baba’s Interview with Adesope

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nigerian comedian and actress Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has opened up about her weight loss journey.

Her recent physical transformation hasn’t gone unnoticed by many people, and that has led to questions about how she did it.

In this video posted on her YouTube channel, Real Warri Pikin explains how she became a plus-size woman after getting married, the health challenges of being plus-size, the difficulties she’s faced in her journey to being fit and losing weight, and everything that led to the decision to undergo weight loss surgery.

She also talked about the benefits of being fit and working out, how supportive her husband and family members were in her journey and the importance of discipline in keeping fit.

Watch:

