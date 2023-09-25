Connect with us

These Tweets From People Sharing the Dumbest Things They Did As Kids Will Leave You in Stitches

Nympha Nzeribe: How to Thrive as an Emerging Fashion Designer

Mfonobong Inyang: The Importance of Documentation in Preserving Legacy

Udochi Mbalewe: The Bliss and Peril of Newlyweds

BN Book Review: A Journey Through Existence: North of My Mind by Alison Cole Chiori | Review by The BookLady NG

Doing Life With...: Bee Keeping Started As a Hobby For Fauzziyah Isiak But It's Now Something More

Sadeko Samson: Bridal Makeup Styles to Slay Your Wedding Day

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: What's Happening in Ghana?

Olufunke Olumide: The Best Ways to Have Money Conversations With Your Children

Dennis Isong: Ten Reasons You Should Invest in Nigerian Urban Properties

We all did crazy and funny stuff when we were kids, so it did not come as a surprise – when AjiSZN_ asked people to share the dumbest things they did as kids – that the responses were hilarious and shocking.

If you think you did the dumbest things when you were young, just wait until you read the responses below.

Let’s start with the story of a human and a goat 😂

Do these celebrities know you love them this much?😩

You did this before a Nigerian mother? Okay na

Sorry for the laugh 😂

No way 😩 

And we have the freezer people

Oya gist us, what does a rat taste like?

Aww, there’s love in the air

Wolfie has been a menace since childhood😂😩

Trust me, Dafe, you’re not alone on this table

Ahh, these are the OGs of mischievousness


Which of these childhood experiences can you relate to? Don’t let this end here, guys, we’re sure you’ve done some hilarious things as a kid. So indulge us, we’re ready to read from you.

 

***

Feature Image by Ketut Subiyanto for Pexels

