Check Out These 3 Helpful Shooting Tips For Solo Travellers | WATCH

Hey BNers,

Are you travelling solo and worried about shooting lovely Instagramable content on your trip? Nigerian travel curator — Zim has you covered in today’s video.

With a few basic shooting tools (i.e. a good camera phone, gimbal and tripod) and these tips from Zim, you can expect to have a swell time documenting your travel memories. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zim (@zimeee)

Pro Tips:

Ensure your camera lens is clean before you start shooting

Avoid shooting in direct sunlight

Practice, practice, practice. Don’t worry about fumbling a few times, you’d get better at it with continued practice.

Credit: @zimeee

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!