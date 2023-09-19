BN TV
Check Out These 3 Helpful Shooting Tips For Solo Travellers | WATCH
Hey BNers,
Are you travelling solo and worried about shooting lovely Instagramable content on your trip? Nigerian travel curator — Zim has you covered in today’s video.
With a few basic shooting tools (i.e. a good camera phone, gimbal and tripod) and these tips from Zim, you can expect to have a swell time documenting your travel memories. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Pro Tips:
Ensure your camera lens is clean before you start shooting
Avoid shooting in direct sunlight
Practice, practice, practice. Don’t worry about fumbling a few times, you’d get better at it with continued practice.
Credit: @zimeee