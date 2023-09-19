Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Living Style TRAVEL

Check Out These 3 Helpful Shooting Tips For Solo Travellers | WATCH

BN TV

Tolani Baj Gets Candid With Fans In Her Latest Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Omashola Reflects on His Time in The House on “BBNaija Gist” | Watch

BN TV

NeoEnergy Opens Up on his Highlights & Relationships in the #BBNaijaAllStars House

BN TV Scoop

Alex Opens Up About Her All Stars Journey on “BBNaija Gist”

BN TV

Watch Fuji Icon Adewale Ayuba's Heartfelt Conversation with Chude Jideonwo on BN TV

BN TV

Teni the Entertainer Shares Her Journey from Childhood to Music Stardom on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

BN TV

Moromoluwatiketike Abolaji Sits with Flourish Ubanyi in New Episode of “The Shining Light” Podcast

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Episode 11 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

BN TV

Whip Up Creamy Greek Yogurt at Home with Velvety Foodies' 2-Ingredient Recipe

BN TV

Check Out These 3 Helpful Shooting Tips For Solo Travellers | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers,

Are you travelling solo and worried about shooting lovely Instagramable content on your trip? Nigerian travel curator Zim has you covered in today’s video.

With a few basic shooting tools (i.e. a good camera phone, gimbal and tripod) and these tips from Zim, you can expect to have a swell time documenting your travel memories. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zim (@zimeee)

Pro Tips:

Ensure your camera lens is clean before you start shooting

Avoid shooting in direct sunlight

Practice, practice, practice. Don’t worry about fumbling a few times, you’d get better at it with continued practice.

Credit: @zimeee

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Several Ways to Survive the High Cost of Living Crisis

How Childhood Experiences Shape Us

Donate to Zion Charity Organisation’s “My Pain as a Youth” Campaign via DonateNG

Chaste Inegbedion: The Secret Sauce of Winning Relationship Building in B2B

How Does Olanike Okunlola Craft Designs from Coconut Shells? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php