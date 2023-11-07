Lasisi Elenu Talks Skit-Making, Losing His Mum & Fatherhood on #WithChude

Nigerian media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has shared a new episode of his popular talk show #WithChude.

In this episode, Chude sits with actor and digital creator Nosa Afolabi better known as Lasisi Elenu. Lasisi talks about his skit-making journey, the tragedy of losing his mother, how he dealt with the loss, getting married, fatherhood, and lots more.

Lasisi on his interesting skit-making journey.

“I just went online to Twitter; I just saw you say I was hot. I just called my brother and showed him because I had never experienced that kind of thing before. Even when I dey do music, when we dey do music, we dey run am. I give one person my 100k, dem say dem go do my page for me, baba make we no loud am. I do not know where the ten thousand followers came from at that time. They just told me I had $10,000, and I said OK, thank God. That was what you could call organic; I experienced it. It was the first time in my life I tasted ‘Organism’.

As I opened my page, for the first time in my life, Chude I put it to you: you don’t know how it feels to see 2000 views on your old videos; even videos you posted 7 days ago, you’re seeing 116,000 views. I say, ‘Where are you from? Who are you? How do you do what you do? What do you want from me?’

Bro! I was sweating. Baba, I say God, different people don’t fight, don’t talk! I love Nigerians. Ha! una too much. They don’t analyse my life. oh! This thing that he’s doing now—this thing is so good—another person says, ‘But do you think he can keep up with it?’ Another one replies, ‘But do you know that this thing he’s doing is different?’ Another one says, ‘What if the filter goes tomorrow?’

And me I dey my house for Ayobo; dey wonder wetin dey sup? So it was interesting? I went on Twitter, and there was a lot of engagement. People had reposted the video—so many people. Bizzle, Frank Edoho, Kate, and a lot of people, and then I said, You know what? I still didn’t have a plan. And then a lot of people were advising me, ‘Please be putting your handle on your videos’.

I gave them content ehn.”

