Fk and Jollz Discuss Online Dating and Social Media Pressures on the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

Podcast hosts FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are back with the thirty-sixth episode of their podcast, “I Said What I Said (ISWIS).”

On this episode of the podcast, Fk and Jollz get into a hilarious conversation about online dating and what they got up to over the weekend. They also helped some of their listeners solve their dilemmas and discussed how social media pressures affect how one views themselves and how they portray their lives on the internet.

They also talk about how they navigate feelings of discontentment and how they motivate themselves to enjoy themselves now and do better where they can.

Watch: