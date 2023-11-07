Connect with us

Fk and Jollz Discuss Online Dating and Social Media Pressures on the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Velvety Foodies Unveils Deliciously Homemade Bulk Fish Roll Recipe

Watch Episode 17 (S1) of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

Taaooma Joins Bimbo Ademoye in New Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James' Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV

Salem King Discusses His Fascinating Content Creation Journey on "Tea With Tay"

Chef Zeelicious Shares Her Yummy Weight Loss Recipes

Toke Makinwa and Abimbola Craig Explore Marriage and Self-Discovery on "Toke Moments"

Zeelicious Foods Shares Nutritious Coconut Rice Recipe in Latest Vlog | Watch

ICYMI: Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ's Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Podcast hosts FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are back with the thirty-sixth episode of their podcast, “I Said What I Said (ISWIS).”

On this episode of the podcast, Fk and Jollz get into a hilarious conversation about online dating and what they got up to over the weekend. They also helped some of their listeners solve their dilemmas and discussed how social media pressures affect how one views themselves and how they portray their lives on the internet.

They also talk about how they navigate feelings of discontentment and how they motivate themselves to enjoy themselves now and do better where they can.

Watch:

