Money Matters with Nimi: Here’s How You Can Enjoy Christmas Without Going Broke

As the holiday season approaches, managing personal finances can be challenging while providing a memorable Christmas experience for your family. However, with careful planning and smart financial strategies, it is possible to enjoy the festivities without going broke through practical ways that can help manage your personal finances and ensure a joyful Christmas for you and your loved ones.

Set a realistic budget

Creating a budget is the foundation of smart money management. Determine how much you can afford to spend on Christmas festivities, and take into account your income, expenses, goals, as well as the inevitable expenses coming up beyond the holiday season. Allocate specific amounts for gifts decorations, festive meals, and entertainment. Stick to this budget and resist the temptation to overspend.

Start saving early

It is somewhat too late to say this because December is almost here but to avoid last-minute financial stress, you should start saving for Christmas well in advance. Set aside a small amount each month throughout the year, which can accumulate into a substantial fund by the time the holiday season arrives.

Make a list

Make a list of friends and family for whom you wish to purchase gifts and allocate an amount for each person. Remember those who have been particularly helpful through the year and include a few extra gifts for unexpected guests. Sometimes you receive a gift from someone not on your list and may feel obliged to reciprocate.

Avoid borrowing to fund Christmas

How much can you afford to spend without going into debt? It is important to avoid going into debt. Rather than borrowing and paying interest, it’s better to pay on time. Otherwise, you risk making everything much more expensive and interest. Don’t be one of those families who are still paying off their Christmas debt long after the holiday season is over while also having to pay for school fees.

Buy staples in bulk and share

Food is a major Christmas expense. In the run-up to Christmas, we tend to buy far too much food, and so much of it will end up wasted. Plan your Christmas food requirements now and make a list of all that you will need. Consider bulk buying of some items that can be shared with friends, family and total strangers who will otherwise have nothing for Christmas. You can share the cost of a cow, a turkey, a sack of rice, and other Christmas staples.

Secret Santa

Are you hosting a big family Christmas with your extended family? We would love to be able to buy gifts for all our friends and relatives, but the reality is that funds are limited. Secret Santa allows everyone to buy just one present. Set a maximum price limit for gifts so that the richer relatives don’t make those who cannot afford much feel bad. This is a lot of fun as it saves everyone cash and leaves all excited and guessing as they open their gifts.

Split the cost and share thoughtful gifts

If you are expecting the extended family over this Christmas, which could be an extensive group, split the cost so that each family brings a dish for all to share. The joint effort will save you all money and you can still enjoy family bonding time. Also, encourage your children to present thoughtful handmade gifts to loved ones who will treasure them. Often personalised gifts or those of great sentimental value, such as framed photographs, painted pictures from your grandson’s art class nicely framed, recordings of a granddaughter’s song, baked cookies, or a specially grown potted plant, do not cost much and will be appreciated. This is a way of teaching children valuable lessons that it is not all about money; thoughtfulness is far more important.

Mutual funds

Presents that improve personal finances are an ideal gift at Christmas; not only do they outlast expensive toys and hi-tech gadgets, but they may continue to give, long after the wrapping paper has been thrown away. The gift of a mutual fund investment is a thoughtful financial gift to a young child and could be the start of a rewarding long-term savings plan. You can invest with as little as N5,000.

Experiences and quality time

Instead of spending huge sums on expensive outings, focus on fun activities that bring your family together. Plan evenings of board games, quizzes, or movie nights. Engaging in these activities provides quality family time but also keeps expenses in check with an enjoyable Christmas experience.

Essentially, there are so many people far worse off than you. Giving doesn’t always have to be about money. You can give of your time, talent, or expertise. Involve your children; this will teach them powerful lessons that they can have a positive impact on the well-being of others. It is important to remember that the true essence of Christmas lies in the spirit of love, togetherness, and giving. By focusing on creating memorable experiences and fostering meaningful connections, you can ensure a fulfilling and joyful Christmas without compromising your financial well-being.

