Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa

Exciting news, the holiday is upon us! Okay, okay, you know that already. We have a few days left to December and you know the drill: it’s gotta be detty! Every year, we share how to have a detty December the sapa way, and no, it’s not because we’re cheap. It is because we understand that the economy is not smiling right now – food inflation here, hike in transportation there – and these have most likely affected your budget and expenditure. So, as usual, we gat you! There are several ways to get this Detty December the sapa way. Stay with us!

In-house party

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. But you’re not Jack, so no dulling this year. That’s why you’re going to host an in-house party come December. Oh, come off it, we’ve heard these excuses before: I don’t like crowd; I don’t have money; hosting is expensive. So here’s what you’re going to do: make it an intimate party and limit your guest list to not more than 10 people. Instead of food, get pastries for your guests – small chops, sausages, chin-chin, doughnuts, meat pie. If you want to take it up a notch, add proteins – chicken wings, suya, meat kebabs, and so on. A glass of wine each is okay and then water. Don’t forget the serviette to keep things clean. Get a speaker, curate a playlist on your phone and play music. See? Party is set! If you want something more fun, include a few games – scrabble, monopoly, ludo, Whot, etc. To make the party an unforgettable one, you can have your friends exchange gifts with one another. The goal is to have a blast with a lean budget.

Not sure of what songs to play? Here’s a list to get you started! These songs explore different themes of motivation, love and mostly party mood. They are for non-stop vibes.

Right Energy – BNXN

Oh My – Fireboy DML

Yolo – Pheelz

Falling Up – Adekunle Gold

Sunshine – Asake

City Boy – Burna Boy

Party No Dey Stop – Adekunle Gold

Chop Life – Crayon

Non-Stop Vibe – Bella Shmurda

Oganigwe – Zlatan Ibile

Explore local resorts and tourist attractions

If you’re a ‘we outside’ kinda person, a house party is definitely not for you. Travelling within or outside the country is also not the sapa way. Have you seen the cost of tickets? Lord! But don’t worry, there are tourist attractions within your location that you haven’t explored – yet. These places will offer you the maximum holiday and Christmas experiences you seek. Also, you don’t have to go alone, you can organise these trips with your friends and loved ones and have the best adventures.

Lekki Conservation Centre

Erin Ijesha Waterfall

Iyake, The Suspended Lake in Oyo State

The Mambila Plateau

Osun Osogbo Sacred Groove

Tarkwe Bay Beach

The Millenium Park

Agodi Gardens

Ibeno Beach

National War Museum

Sir Luggard Empire Hill

National Art Theatre

These are just a few of the tourist attractions in Nigeria. Look them up and have a fun December.

Netflix and Chill

One of the best ways to enjoy the holiday is to watch movies, especially with loved ones. Picture a movie date night with your lover. Both of you, in each other’s embrace, without thinking about tasks to turn in at work. Single people can also cuddle their pillows. Or we can put them in our prayers to get a partner soon, haha . Okay, let’s get serious. A glass of wine, a huge bowl of popcorn, and these movies we’re about to share with you will make your December an unforgettable one.

A Naija Christmas

Christmas in Miami

Hey You

Soole

The Vendor

2 Weeks in Lagos

Elf

Home Alone

A Storm for Christmas (Whatever you do, watch this!)

Ada Omo Daddy (To be released in December)

A Tribe Called Judah (To be released in December)

Malaika (To be released in December)

Afemefuna (To be released in December))

Do that one thing you’ve left pending

This is the perfect time to read that book that has been calling for your attention or try out that recipe you bookmarked 7 months ago. Been meaning to learn how to drive, ride a bicycle, swim, or rearrange your home? Content creation, gym, yoga, skill development or going to the spa? Here’s your chance to do all of that! You get to tick them off your to-dos and make this holiday a fulfilling one.

Reflect and set goals

For our goal-setters and getters, the holidays are the perfect time to reflect on the past year and set goals for the upcoming one. This introspective activity doesn’t cost anything and can help you enter the new year with a positive mindset. This is the one time your manager is sending you emails or you’re planning what to say at the strategy meeting. You have all this time and headspace to think freely and clearly while sipping your favourite smoothie. Double advantage: relaxing and preparing.

Also, remember that the true spirit of Christmas lies in the joy of giving, spending time with loved ones, and appreciating the simple pleasures of the season.