Dennis Isong: How Real Estate Investors Can Help Reduce the Housing Crisis

In 2024, many Nigerians are struggling to own homes due to economic instability and systemic issues in the housing market. Key factors contributing to this crisis include income instability, high cost of living, expensive land, limited access to affordable financing, insufficient government support, rising construction costs, uncontrolled population growth, high unemployment and underemployment, inadequate infrastructure, income inequality, corruption, and mismanagement.

Real estate investors have a significant role to play in mitigating the housing crisis in Nigeria. By adopting strategic approaches and aligning their investments with broader social goals, investors can contribute to making housing more affordable and accessible. There are several actions that real estate investors can take to help address the housing crisis in Nigeria.

Invest in Affordable Housing Projects

Investors can focus their efforts on developing affordable housing projects. This involves designing and constructing housing units that are within the financial reach of low and middle-income earners. By working with architects and planners who specialise in cost-effective design, investors can reduce construction costs and pass these savings on to buyers.

Partner with Government and NGOs

Forming partnerships with government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can amplify the impact of affordable housing projects. Governments can provide incentives such as tax breaks, subsidies, or access to land at reduced costs. NGOs can offer expertise in community engagement and social impact, ensuring that projects meet the needs of local populations.

Adopt Innovative Building Technologies

Investors can leverage innovative building technologies to reduce construction costs and time. Techniques such as modular construction, prefabricated materials, and sustainable building practices can make housing more affordable. These technologies can also enhance the durability and energy efficiency of homes, reducing long-term costs for occupants.

Develop Mixed-Income Communities

Creating mixed-income communities where housing units are available at various price points can promote social integration and economic diversity. By including affordable units in larger developments, investors can create balanced communities that offer opportunities for all income levels. This approach can also attract a broader range of amenities and services, benefiting all residents.

Offer Flexible Financing Options

Investors can work with financial institutions to develop flexible financing options for homebuyers. This could include lower down payment requirements, longer loan tenures, and lower interest rates. Additionally, offering rent-to-own schemes can help those who cannot afford a mortgage initially but are capable of making regular rental payments.

Focus on Urban Renewal Projects

Investing in urban renewal projects in underdeveloped or neglected areas can help revitalise neighbourhoods and increase the availability of affordable housing. By improving infrastructure, public spaces, and amenities in these areas, investors can make them more attractive to potential homeowners and contribute to balanced urban growth.

Engage in Community Development

Beyond just building houses, investors can engage in broader community development activities. This includes investing in local schools, healthcare facilities, and recreational spaces. By enhancing the overall quality of life in a community, investors can create desirable living environments that attract and retain residents.

Support Policy Advocacy

Real estate investors can support policy advocacy efforts aimed at improving the regulatory and financial environment for affordable housing. By collaborating with industry groups and policymakers, investors can help shape policies that promote sustainable urban development, streamline land acquisition processes, and provide financial incentives for affordable housing projects.

Implement Sustainable Practices

Incorporating sustainable practices into housing developments can reduce long-term operational costs and enhance the appeal of homes. This includes using energy-efficient materials, incorporating renewable energy sources, and designing homes to optimize natural light and ventilation. Sustainable housing is not only environmentally friendly but also cost-effective for residents.

Enhance Transparency and Accountability

Investors should commit to transparency and accountability in their projects. This involves clear communication with stakeholders, ethical business practices, and adherence to regulatory standards. By building a reputation for reliability and integrity, investors can foster trust and attract support from both the public and private sectors.

Feature Image by Kindel Media for Pexels