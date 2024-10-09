9 Authors Longlisted for Cassava Republic’s Global Black Women’s Non-Fiction Manuscript Prize

Cassava Republic Press, one of the prominent publishing presses in Africa, has announced the longlist of 9 authors for its inaugural Global Black Women’s Non-Fiction Manuscript Prize. The prize, chair-judged by Booker Prize winner, Bernardine Evaristo and co-judges Sylvia Tamale, Natalie Baszile, Carole Boyce-Davies and Panashe Chigumadzi, is created to amplify the voices of Black women writers in the non-fiction space.

The longlisted authors hail from Africa, Europe, and North and South America, and each brings a unique perspective and voice to the topics they explore. According to the Cassava Republic, each manuscript reflects the goal of the prize, to find writing that is rigorous and beautiful, creative and thoughtful. From critical analyses of socio-economic issues to personal reflections on identity, resilience and culture, and from experimental scholarship to travelogues, these titles reflect the breadth and range of Black women’s intellectual contribution to global discourse, showcasing ideas that transcend borders.

“The longlisted titles for this prize are a wonderful revelation in terms of originality, creativity, intellectual scope and diversity of interests. We are looking forward to the next stage whereby six of the manuscripts will rise to the surface,” Bernardine Evaristo shared.

See the longlisted authors below:

African Feminist Reflections on State Sponsored Backlash in Kenya – Marilyn Kamuru (Kenya)

Anxiolytic Notes – Daniela Rodrigues Damaceno (Brasil)

Being Here in This Body – Mildred Barya (Uganda)

Black Beauty Model Agency – Desta Haile (Eritrea)

Elemental Solidarity: The Climate Crisis and Contemporary African And Diasporic Art – Sindi-Leigh McBride (South Africa)

Sweetness Is No Guarantee – Breanna McDaniel (United States)

The Black Packer – Ebony Francis (UK)

The Cosmic Matter of Blackness – Cherise Morris (United States)

Through the Lens of Food: A Decolonised Exploration of Black Middle-Class Identity Expression – Pamella Gysman (South Africa)

The prize winner will secure a publishing contract with Cassava Republic Press along with a substantial $20,000 advance. In recognition of the strengths of the top shortlisted writers, two runners-up will each receive a $5,000 advance and a publishing deal. The shortlist will be announced on November 13th, and the winner will be announced on December 4th.

Read more about the prize here.