How Korean Culture Became So Popular in Nigeria

Since Damola saw a skincare product in a K-drama series he watched, he has switched to Korean products for anything he uses on his body, including clothes. He became a fan of K-dramas when his secondary school friends wouldn’t stop talking about “Jumong,” a drama series. Since “Jumong,” Damola has lost count of how many K-dramas he’s consumed and how many cultural practices he’s picked up from watching them.

Many Nigerians, like Damola, have only needed to watch a Korean movie to become familiar with the genre. This exposure has led them to integrate various aspects of Korean culture into their lifestyles. Recently, Korean culture has had a particularly significant impact on Nigerian youth and pop culture enthusiasts. When I see young people like Damola, who are especially fascinated by Korean culture, I wonder how South Korea has managed to successfully export its culture to Nigeria despite the distance.

From K-dramas to K-pop, Koreans have leveraged their entertainment industry as a powerful tool for cultural exportation. This influence is now evident in various facets of everyday Nigerian life, including skincare routines, language learning, home appliances and even festivals.

The How

The foundation of Korea’s cultural presence in Nigeria was laid through movies and dramas. The K-dramas. Nigerians became fascinated by their unique storytelling, production quality, and themes of love, friendship, and family, and got hooked. Shows like “Boys Over Flowers,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “City Hunter” and “Crash Landing on You” gained massive followings among Nigerians, particularly younger audiences, with some crushing over their actors like Lee Min-ho. A recurring motif in K-dramas is love and romance and the producers of these movies have found a way to apply and portray relatable human experiences with a cultural twist, incorporating Korean traditions and societal values, which makes them fascinating.

From there, the language became more appealing as they heard it. If a culture manages to fascinate you enough to learn its language, you can easily pick up anything else from the culture. The Korean language (Hangeul) has attracted several Nigerian learners, who became inspired by their love for K-dramas and K-pop. Several secondary schools in Nigeria now offer Korean languages. Earlier this year, Professor Abdulrasheed N’Allah, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja promised the school would establish an Institute for Korean Studies in the future.

In Abuja, the Korean Cultural Centre offers Korean language classes to Nigerians eager to explore the culture more deeply. For over 14 years, the centre has been playing a major role in fostering this cultural connection. Through language classes, cultural programs, and film screenings, Nigerians are becoming more fascinated with Korean culture. Although some are learning the language due to the potential benefits of job opportunities with Korean companies in Nigeria or even abroad, this, in itself, is a demonstration of the potential economic benefits of this cultural exportation.

Beyond the language, Korean skincare routines have somewhat become the latest trend in Nigeria. The glass skin trend — a skincare routine aimed at achieving flawless, dewy, and luminous skin — has become a thing in recent times. Products like sheet masks, serums, and hydrating cleansers, many originating from Korea, have flooded Nigerian markets and are highly sought after by beauty-conscious consumers. This is an economic success. Korean cosmetic exports hit record highs in recent years, surpassing $4.8 billion in the first half of 2024, with beauty products being a significant part of the country’s export economy. According to the Korea Customs Service, the figure is an 18.1 per cent increase from the same period last year. Nigeria, as part of this global trend, continues to contribute to that economic growth.

Economic Value of Cultural Exportation

The popularity of Korean culture in Nigeria is more than just a fascination; it is a case study of the economic value of cultural exportation. The South Korean government has actively supported cultural exportation through the Korean Wave, recognising that cultural products like movies, music, and cosmetics possess significant soft power and economic potential.

In 2020, Korean cultural exports, especially in the entertainment and beauty sectors, generated billions of dollars in revenue. Nigeria, with its growing interest in Korean culture, has become an integral part of this profitable market. From promoting demand for movies, skincare products, language courses, and cultural festivals, Korea has successfully opened new economic avenues.

What valuable lessons can Nigeria learn from this phenomenon? Nollywood is the second-largest film industry in the world in terms of output; the world is currently dancing to our beloved Afrobeats; what can we make of these? How ready is the government to invest in and promote the country’s culture globally — whether through Nollywood, fashion, or traditional crafts? Nigeria could tap into a similar global market, creating jobs, boosting tourism, and improving its international standing if leveraged properly.

***

Featured Image by Emmanuella Omonigho for Pexels