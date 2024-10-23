Will Nigeria’s Future Generations Face a Malnutrition Crisis?

My friend, AbdulGafar, has stopped buying branded coconut oil because it has become too expensive. “I now buy aburo,” he says, describing the coconut oil sold in unsealed bottles, arguably unhealthy and one that makes your soup shine teeth no matter how much you pour into it because it disappears in no time and doesn’t seem enough. We were discussing how unprecedentedly expensive everything has become. He says he fears that the coming generation will be malnourished because many people are now settling for unhealthy products because they can’t afford healthy ones.

Since President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies last year, the prices of fuel have plunged the country’s economy into an abysmal form, the inflation rate has risen to its highest in recent times and people’s purchasing power keeps reducing almost every day. Since the last #EndBadGovernance protest in August, the cost of living has become worse. Every day, Nigerians are advised to buy whatever they can afford today because tomorrow, the amount might not just be enough.

The consequences of the current economic crisis stretch far beyond immediate discomfort. If this trend continues, future generations in Nigeria will face a severe risk of malnutrition, which could have devastating long-term effects. Families who once prioritised balanced diets are now forced to cut back on essential nutrients, settling for cheap, unhealthy alternatives like AbdulGafar’s aburo coconut oil. But oil is just one small part of the larger picture. Nutritional foods such as fruits, vegetables, and most importantly, protein sources are slipping out of reach for many.

Protein is essential for human health. It plays a vital role in tissue development and repair, supports the immune system, and is crucial for growing children. Insufficient protein intake can lead to stunted growth, weakened immunity, and cognitive difficulties. A lack of protein can reduce physical strength and overall energy, making it challenging to function effectively in daily life.

Nigeria already faces unemployment and limited economic opportunities, and a workforce weakened by malnutrition could have serious consequences. Future generations may struggle academically and health-wise if their families cannot access the basic nutrients necessary for survival. Moreover, the effects of inflation extend beyond malnutrition; they also impact children’s education and cognitive development. Without proper nutrition, children often have difficulty concentrating and learning, which could hinder their future opportunities.

Now, many are cutting back on protein-rich foods like eggs, fish, and chicken. With a crate of eggs now costing over N 5000, what was once considered the cheapest source of protein for low-income families is now a luxury. The consequences of this are seen in many Nigerian homes today, where meals are becoming less diverse, lunch getting scraped and meals becoming nutrient-absent.