Olubunmi Familoni Wins The 2024 Nigeria Prize for Literature

On October 11, Olubunmi Familoni was announced winner of the 2024 Nigeria Prize for Literature for his children’s book, “The Road Does Not End.” The Nigeria Prize for Literature is the most prestigious and largest literature prize in Africa and one of the most esteemed in the world. Every year, the winner receives a total prize of $100,000.

Olubunmi Familoni has written plays, screenplays, short fiction, and essays. His debut collection of stories, Smithereens of Death won the ANA Prize for Short Stories in 2015; his debut play, Every Single Day, was selected by the British Council for production as part of the Lagos Theatre Festival; his children’s book, I’ll Call My Brother For You, won the ANA Prize for Children’s Literature in 2020. His works have appeared in Jalada Africa, Ake Review, Bakwa Magazine, Afridiaspora Anthology, Agbowo, and Kikwetu Literary Journal, among many others.

The winner of The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2024 is The Road Does Not End by Olubunmi Familoni. Congratulations!!!#NLNG #TheNigeriaPrizes#GrandAwardsNight24#SomethingIsHappening pic.twitter.com/N31wCU0tEK — The Nigeria Prize for Literature (@NGRLitPrize) October 11, 2024

Olubunmi was longlisted alongside 10 other authors which include Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo for “A Father’s Pride”, Akanni Festus Olaniyi for “Bode’s Birthday Party”, Jumoke Verissimo for “Grandma And The Moon’s Hidden Secret”, Henry Akubuiro for “Mighty Mite And Golden Jewel”, Temiloluwa Adeshina for “Risi Recycle – The Dustbin Girl”, Olatunbosun Taofeek for “The Children At The IDP Camp”, Ayo Oyeku for “The Magic Jalabiya”, Hyginus Ekwuazi for “The Third Side of A Coin”, Anietie Usen for” Village Boy”, and Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike for “Wish Maker”.

