Entries Open for 2022 Nigeria Prize for Science, Literature and Literary Criticism | Apply now

Entries are officially open for three (3) of the biggest and most prestigious prizes in Africa for science, literature, and literary criticism: The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature, each worth USD100,000 in award money, and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism with a N1 million cash reward.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism is aimed at bringing Nigerian authors and literary critics to public attention and celebrating literary craftsmanship in the nation. The Nigeria Prize for Science aims at celebrating excellence in scientific breakthroughs and honours scientists from anywhere in the world who help find solutions to a local or ‘Nigerian’ problem as defined and advertised by the Advisory Board for the prize. See details for each of the Nigeria Prizes below:

The Nigeria Prize for Science

The 2022 Nigeria Prize for Science is open for application.

Food is serious business. Millions risk hunger due to food shortages in Nigeria. Why wait when we can start NOW to innovate and find solutions.

Entries are invited from scientists worldwide for advancing scientific solutions to a prescribed problem for which Nigeria benefits. The theme for entries is Innovations in Sustainable Food Security.

Help bring solutions by applying for the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Science. $100,000 to be won! Visithttp://www.thenigeriaprizes.org/ for to apply and for more information.

The prize is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited.

Don’t wait till the last minute to submit. See more details in the image below;

The Nigeria Prize for Literature

The Call for Entries for 2022 The Nigeria Prize for Literature is out.

This year’s competition is for Poetry. So, poets, over to you. The prize, fully sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, has a prize money of $100,000.

Visit our prizes’ website for more information and application: http://www.thenigeriaprizes.org/. Who will be the next winner of The Nigeria Prize for Literature? #NLNGPrizes2022. Proudly sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited.

Don’t wait till the last minute to submit. See more details in the poster below:

The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism

The Call for Entries for 2022 The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism is out.

Criticism is necessary for the growth of vibrant literature in Nigeria. Don’t miss the chance to critique a literary piece and win N1,000,000 in the Nigeria Prize for Literature 2022 edition. Visit http://www.thenigeriaprizes.org/ for more information and application. Proudly sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited.

May the best literary critic win. See the poster below for more details.

