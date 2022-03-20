Connect with us

‘We all have a Role to Play in ending HIV’ says Keep it Safe and Sweet (KISS) Nigeria

1 hour ago

We all have a role to play! There is no other way to end HIV than to have all hands-on deck, testing, taking available preventive measures and spreading the word.

We can do this…together. There are strategies to help prevent HIV. Abstinence (not having sex), never sharing needles, and using condoms the right way every time you have sex, Preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and lubricants can help in preventing the spread of HIV.

If you have HIV, there are many actions you can take to stay healthy and prevent transmitting HIV to others.

To find out how to access HIV prevention/care services simply reach us; the Keep it Safe and Sweet (KISS) campaign via WhatsApp on 2349160169845
Follow them/send a dm on Social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) @kissnigeria

Get useful information HERE

 

