#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Fix Big Moves Misses The Sense of Community That Comes With Christmas

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dear Santa,

As I write this letter, I’m filled with nostalgia and excitement, reminiscing about my fondest childhood Christmas memories. One of my most cherished memories is cooking a special Christmas meal with my mother, surrounded by laughter, love, and delicious food.

As I grew older, I realised that the true magic of Christmas lies in the time spent with loved ones and the joy of sharing special moments. However, as an adult, I miss family gatherings, sharing stories, and continuing family customs that bring warmth and comfort.

I also miss the sense of community that comes with Christmas, where neighbours, friends, and strangers come together to spread cheer and kindness. This sense of connection and love is what truly makes Christmas special.

To recapture the magic of Christmas, I want to feel like a child again. I want to engage in activities that spark excitement, entertainment, and creativity, such as decorating and writing letters to Santa. I want to rekindle the happiness and joy that Christmas brings.

Thank you, Santa, for being a part of so many special childhood memories. I appreciate your kindness and generosity in bringing happiness to children worldwide.

As I sign off, I’m reminded of the true meaning of Christmas: love, connection, and joy. I hope to recapture some of that magic this year and create new memories with my loved ones.

Yours Sincerely,

Dr Fix Big Moves.

_ _ _ _

The BellaNaija #FeelLikeAChild campaign, in collaboration with BreatherNG, presents the perfect opportunity for people to let go of adulthood, let their hair down and ‘play’ like a child for a day. Together with BreatherNG, we’re creating an unforgettable experience for 5 winners and their plus one this December. 

