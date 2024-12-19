Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on My Career Lessons from 2024

As the year comes to a close, I find it valuable to pause and reflect on the lessons 2024 has offered. Each year brings its share of challenges and triumphs, and this year has been no exception. From significant transitions to moments of personal growth, here are some key takeaways from my career journey that I hope will inspire and guide you as you step into 2025:

You Are One Try Away from Your Next Level

This year reaffirmed the power of persistence. Often, the breakthrough we seek is just one attempt beyond where we want to stop. Whether it was preparing for a new opportunity or navigating complex projects, I’ve learned to keep trying despite initial setbacks. Success is often closer than it seems—remember, you miss 100% of the chances you don’t take.

Exits Are Necessary – Know When to Leave

One of the most significant lessons I learned this year was the importance of knowing when to exit. Leaving my previous employer for a new role was a defining moment. Mastering the art of a timely and graceful exit is a critical skill. Leaving when the ovation is still loud ensures a smoother transition and preserves your professional legacy. Staying too long, even with good intentions, can have lasting consequences that are hard to recover from. Someone once said to me, that the day you start a role, you should start planning how and when you want to leave.

Prepare Before the Exit

Exiting isn’t just about leaving—it’s about preparing for what comes next. This year, I realised how crucial it is to plan transitions well in advance. Preparation means upskilling, building connections in your desired field, and mentally bracing for uncertainty. The process often involves hard questions: What do I truly want? Is this path still serving me? Where do I see myself in 2–5 years? It’s not just about financial readiness; it’s about achieving mental clarity and focus. The more intentional your preparation, the smoother your transition will be.

Every Experience Adds Value

No experience is ever wasted. This year, stretching beyond my job description in previous roles proved invaluable. These efforts equipped me with skills that transcend titles and positions. Even when circumstances take away a job or role, your experience remains a powerful asset. These moments taught me the value of adaptability and using past lessons to create future opportunities. As Ibukun Awosika says, every part of your journey has value.

Reading the Room is a Superpower

As you grow in your career, emotional intelligence and situational awareness become indispensable. This year, I leaned heavily on the ability to “read the room”—whether in meetings, negotiations, or stakeholder interactions. It’s a skill that has set me apart. To master it, you must become an attentive listener—not just to what is said, but also to what is left unsaid.

Invest in Your Personal Brand Early

Your personal brand is one of your most valuable career assets. Start building it long before you need it. Consistently showcasing your expertise and values creates opportunities and establishes credibility. This year, I benefited significantly from the social capital tied to my brand—not just what I do, but the value I bring as Wunmi. Personal branding is about presenting your authentic self to the world, and the value you add. Opportunities have come my way simply because of my presence and engagement on platforms like LinkedIn.

Do It Afraid

Courage has been a recurring theme in my journey this year. Transitioning into the development finance space and organising a women-centred event, Forge Forward, were both exhilarating and intimidating. I’ve learned that fear often signals growth. Taking bold steps, even when you’re unsure of the outcome, can unlock new possibilities. The path becomes clearer as you move forward.

Find the Growth in Waiting

Periods of waiting can feel stagnant, but they hold immense growth potential. During times when I felt stuck professionally, I chose to focus on development—enrolling in courses, building relationships, and refining my skills. Waiting can be an opportunity to prepare for the next big step. Professional development is always a good idea—it gives me options and a sense of progress, even in uncertain times.

2024 has been a year of stretching, learning, and stepping out of comfort zones. As I look to the future, these lessons will serve as a compass, guiding my decisions and inspiring the next chapter of my career. For anyone navigating transitions, remember that every challenge holds a lesson, and every lesson is a step towards your next level.

What lessons has 2024 taught you? I’d love to hear your reflections.