Titilade Ilesanmi: Why Fixing Your Body Won’t Fix How You Feel

I have struggled with my body image, so I understand the desire to change it. That’s why I strongly advocate for genuine solutions and seek out real answers. In my last article, I discussed how I overcame my own body image issues and learned to love myself without altering the aspects of my body that made me feel insecure. This led me to question whether surgeries and body modifications truly address the underlying issues. Do they actually bring happiness to individuals?

From my experience, I believe they don’t. I have come to realise that feeling good about yourself does not stem from changing your appearance; rather, it arises from altering your mindset about yourself. This realisation highlighted a significant problem: we often attempt to fix our internal feelings by changing our external looks.

You’re Made Perfectly

I believe God created each of us special and on purpose. Every part of you is part of that plan. If children are gifts, and God only gives good gifts, then you are a good gift. This helps us see that we’re not broken and don’t need to be fixed.

The Problem with Media

We often compare ourselves to unrealistic images portrayed on TV, social media, and in magazines. These images continually redefine what “perfect” looks like, whether it’s being extremely thin, having a specific body shape, or possessing flawless skin. This constant exposure to changing trends drives the desire for even more alterations. What we see and consume affects our perceptions. If we are frequently confronted with images of altered bodies, we may find ourselves wanting those same qualities, leading to feelings of inadequacy.

Your Thoughts Matter

Our minds significantly influence how we feel and what we do. Even when we attempt to think differently, we may still be attracted to unrealistic images. Feeling good about our bodies isn’t solely about changing our appearance; it’s also about shifting our mindset. We need to fill our minds with positive and truthful messages about ourselves. Based on my experience, the word of God can be very helpful in this process. To overcome negative thoughts, focus on what God says about you.

True self-acceptance is not achieved through physical alterations. It’s a journey of transforming our minds and embracing our inherent worth through the Word of God himself. We must recognise the powerful influence of the media and actively cultivate a mindset that values our unique, divinely designed selves.

***

Feature Image by Polina Tankilevitch for Pexels