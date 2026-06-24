A New Born and Birthday! Ini Dima-Okojie Welcomes Her Baby Boy

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has welcomed her first child, a baby boy. The actress shared the joyful news with friends and fans on her social media, marking a beautiful new chapter in her life.

Known for her roles in several acclaimed film and television productions, Ini Dima-Okojie has remained one of Nollywood’s most beloved stars. The arrival of her son comes as exciting news for her supporters, many of whom have followed her personal and professional journey over the years.

Coincidentally, it’s the actress’s birthday, and this year, for the first time, she’s celebrating the birthday as a mother. In her announcement post, she wrote, “Every year, my birthday comes with a photoshoot, glam, and a carefully planned concept. This year, none of that felt quite right. Instead, I’m sharing a photo from the day my son was born. The day my life changed forever. Because as special as every birthday has been, this one feels different. This year, I celebrate as a mother.”

In the heartfelt note, Ini said, “There is no role I have ever played that has humbled me, stretched me, challenged me, or filled my heart quite like this one. These past weeks have been some of the most beautiful, overwhelming, exhausting, and rewarding of my life.

Getting to know this tiny human, the cutest boy with the sweetest dimples, has been the greatest gift. Watching him grow, learning him, loving him, and caring for him has shown me strengths I didn’t know I had. It has also given me an even deeper appreciation for mothers everywhere. The newborn phase is no joke, and I definitely didn’t fully understand what was waiting for me. But even on the hardest days, I wouldn’t trade this journey for anything.

I feel incredibly grateful that God chose me for this responsibility and entrusted me with such a precious life. Thank you for all the love, prayers, support, and kindness you’ve shown me during this new chapter. It has meant more than you know. Today, I celebrate another year of life, but even more than that, I celebrate the privilege of being his mum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Congratulations to Ini Dima-Okojie and her family on the arrival of their baby boy.