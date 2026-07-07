Connect with us

Promotions

Reaktor Celebrates Everyday Heroes with 'Push Your Limits' Campaign

Promotions

HIV Cases in Lagos Nigeria: Why More People Are Choosing Private STI Screening

Events Promotions

The SheCan DoMore Conference 2026

Events Promotions

The Macallan x The Delborough Host Exclusive Michelin-Star Dining Experience in Lagos

Promotions

Nominations Open for AWIEF Awards 2026 Honouring and Celebrating Africa’s Women Entrepreneurs

Promotions

The People Behind the Mic: Meet the On-Air Personalities Powering Konga103.7FM

Promotions

CIoD Nigeria to Spotlight Women’s Influence in the Boardroom at 2026 Biennial Conference

Promotions

OPay Introduces Emergency Lock and Safety PIN to Help Users Stay Protected

Events Promotions

QLife Family Clinic Unveils Upgraded Facility, Celebrates 25 Years of Caring for Nigerian Families

Events Promotions

Lafarge Unveils New Corporate Identity, Changes Name to HBM Nigeria Plc

Promotions

Reaktor Celebrates Everyday Heroes with ‘Push Your Limits’ Campaign

Avatar photo

Published

54 minutes ago

 on

Following the recent introduction of its new logo and its expansion into cans, Reaktor is reinforcing its commitment to spotlighting the quiet determination of Nigerians through the launch of its Push Your Limits campaign.

Inspired by the brand’s tagline, Push Your Limits, the campaign shines a light on the resilience, ambition and work ethic of ordinary people whose stories often go unnoticed. Reaktor took to the streets to engage real people, among them a tailor, mechanic, trader, hairdresser, keke driver and carpenter, capturing honest conversations about their daily routines, motivations and the drive that keeps them moving forward.


Now live on Reaktor’s Instagram and Facebook pages, the campaign reflects the brand’s belief that everyday heroes deserve to be seen and celebrated.
Speaking on the launch, Franklyn Eluagu, Communications Manager at Planet Bottling Company, said:

“This campaign speaks to ambitious Nigerians who work hard, chase opportunities and strive for more, regardless of any obstacle. Everyday heroes deserve to be seen, and Reaktor exists to celebrate them.”

With the Push Your Limits campaign, Reaktor invites Nigerians to look beyond job titles and recognize the passion, discipline and perseverance behind every craft.
Reaktor encourages everyone to join the conversation by sharing their own craft, profession or hustle, and showing the world what it means to Push Your Limits.


About Reaktor

Reaktor is an energy drink brand produced in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company. Built around the belief that progress comes from pushing beyond limits, Reaktor champions the grit, ambition and drive of everyday Nigerians. Planet Bottling Company also produces American Cola, Planet and Bubble Up.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php