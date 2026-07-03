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HIV Cases in Lagos Nigeria: Why More People Are Choosing Private STI Screening

Written By Pharm. Oliwo Temi
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Published

6 hours ago

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If you live in Lagos—or visit the city often this is worth your attention.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s State of the Health of the Nation Report 2025, Lagos recorded the highest number of HIV diagnoses in Nigeria in 2025, with 10,430 cases documented through testing.

As Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos sees millions of people living, working, and connecting every day. But another factor is also driving these numbers: many people still delay HIV and STI screening because of inconvenience, privacy concerns, or fear of stigma.

That’s why more people are choosing private STI screening.

Venchecker is a 4-in-1 rapid STI screening kit designed to help you privately screen for HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and Syphilis from the comfort of your home. It offers a convenient first step toward knowing your status.

When should you consider screening?

  • Before a new relationship becomes intimate.
  • Before you and your partner stop using protection.
  • After a sexual encounter if you’re concerned about possible exposure, while following recommended testing timelines.
  • As part of your routine sexual health check-up.
  • Whenever you want a more private screening experience.


The latest HIV figures are not a reason to panic—they’re a reminder that early screening and knowing your status matter.

Know your status. Protect the people you love.

Learn more about Venchecker or contact us on WhatsApp: +2348100036494 to order privately.

FREE DELIVERY AVAILABLE

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