Titilade Ilesanmi: Mums, Shopping is Not How to Rebuild Your Style Confidence

There was a time when I felt disconnected from my style. Not because I didn’t love fashion. I’ve always loved fashion, but somewhere between becoming a mum, navigating body changes, managing responsibilities, and simply doing life, I no longer felt like the woman I used to be.

My body had changed. My lifestyle had changed, and so had my priorities. Yet, I was still trying to dress the old version of myself, and that left me feeling frustrated. I found myself wondering why getting dressed felt harder than it used to. Why some clothes no longer felt right. Why I admired other women’s style but struggled to feel confident in my own.

What I eventually realised was that the problem wasn’t my wardrobe. It was that I hadn’t taken time to understand who I was becoming in this new season, and I believe many mums are experiencing the same thing. We’re trying to dress a version of ourselves that no longer exists. We’re using style rules from ten years ago. We’re comparing ourselves to women in completely different seasons of life.

Yet, we wonder why we don’t feel confident. That’s why rebuilding your style isn’t really about clothes. It’s about rediscovering yourself. If I wanted to become more style-confident and body-confident today, this is the one most important place to start from:

Knowing the kind of clothes that you genuinely love, whether it is tees, short dresses, colorful outfit, free outfits, hugging or fitted clothes. In other words: What is my personal style? Knowing your personal style changes everything.

It helps you build your wardrobe with clarity and intentionally that accommodates the new version of you without chaos. It helps you stop comparing yourself to others. It helps you appreciate another woman’s style without feeling the need to become her. It helps you shop more intentionally. It helps you build a wardrobe that reflects who you are. It helps you feel more confident in what you wear.

Many moms think confidence comes after buying new clothes. I don’t believe that’s where it starts. I believe confidence starts with clarity. Clarity about who you are. Clarity about what you love. Clarity about how you want to show up in the world. Because the first step to style and body confidence isn’t buying more clothes. It’s understanding yourself well enough to know what truly feels like you. And when you know what you love, getting dressed becomes less about impressing people and more about expressing who you are. That is where style confidence begins.