BellaNaija

I have never really been the person who takes time to enjoy her successes. I see a challenge, I deliberate on how best to solve it and when it is solved, I only take a ...
12.03.2018
Music

New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest 🙌

Tinny Entertainment lead act, Ycee has been making the headlines for good reasons of late, from dropping a joint-EP titled Late Night Vibrations with label mate Bella to dropping the video for his Eugy-assisted Say Bye Bye track. 2018 has so far being a good year for the young Nigerian ...
12.03.2018
Career

Don’t Miss Viluton Energy’s Training on Petroleum Products Trading, Supply & Delivery | Wednesday, March 21st

This one-day course provides delegates with a fundamental understanding of the downstream industry in Nigeria with regards to petroleum products supply and delivery. During this course, delegates will learn techniques involved in trading and supply of petroleum products in Nigeria. After ...
12.03.2018
Features

Amaka Obi: Not Every Problem is Spiritual! Sometimes You Just Need Counselling

Becky (not real name) will be 38 in June. She is your regular Lagos girl with a good job, a good car and a great circle of friends. She is the life of the party wherever she goes, bringing sunshine into every room - no matter how bleak. But Becky is well known for one not-so-great thing – her ...
12.03.2018
Living

#MothersDay: A Roundup of Your Fave Celebs Celebrating their Mothers

Yesterday was Mother’s Day, and we at BN have decided to do a round-up of some of the posts and messages your fave celebs wrote to their ever loving mothers, thanking them for being the superstars they are! Enjoy! 2Baba My mother, my precious jewel. I am taking time today ...
12.03.2018
Living

Femi Branch conferred with ‘Jagun Asa of Edeland’ Title by Alaafin of Oyo

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has been coronated as the Jagun Asa of Edeland. The actor who shared photos from the coronation on his Instagram page, was coronated by the Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III. See photos from the coronation below: Photo Credit: @jagun_femibranch
12.03.2018
Music

#WakandaForever: Yemi Alade hosts #BlackPanther Themed Birthday Party 🎉

Over the weekend, to mark her birthday which falls on the 13th of March; Yemi Alade hosted a Wakanda themed birthday party at the Ember Creek at the Landmark Towers. The party boasted themes, African artifacts and dress code from the fictional planet, as well as a detailed vibranium ...
12.03.2018
Events

Together We Can Save Lives! #FightingDepressionWithSEF Campaign launches to combat Depression

Seraph Empowerment Foundation
“Hi. I don’t understand what is going on with me. Nothing seems to be working. I’ve been trying my hands on different things but nothing is ever successful. It’s been one year, I’m hopeless.”  “I tried five times but the ropes were not strong enough. There is no ceiling fan in my house and ...
12.03.2018
BN TV

Only someone who is ignorant will call Nigeria a s—hole country – David Oyelowo | WATCH

Actor David Oyelowo was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to discuss new movie "Gringo," and the actor came to the defence of his home country, Nigeria. Asked to address U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on some African nations being "s---hole" countries, Oyelowo said ...
12.03.2018
News

China allows Xi Jinping to remain President for Life as Parliament removes Term Limit

China's parliament has removed the 2 consecutive 5-year term limit for its president to allow sitting ruler Xi Jinping to remain president for life, BBC reports. Almost 3000 delegates voted to make proposed amendments to the constitution, one of which included the removal of the term ...
12.03.2018
News

Senate confirms its Members receive ₦13.5m Monthly apart From Salaries

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed that its members do receive the sum of ₦13.5 million monthly designated as "running cost" separate from the approved monthly salaries, Premium Times reports. Senator representing Kaduna Central District Shehu Sani had previously revealed senators receive ...
12.03.2018
Events

Need a Photo Shoot Session that shows your Personal Style? Check Out these Fashion Eccentric Packages | April 27th – 29th

Stylist, Mikara Reid and photographer, Mr. Adore team up for Fashion Eccentric- a power shoot session for your fashion needs.  This power shoot is making its debut in Lagos, Nigeria and includes wardrobe with edited images from the shoot (best to come hair/makeup ready to avoid the use of ...
12.03.2018
News

FIRS Executive Chairman Tunde Fowler, Kemi Adeosun & Tax Experts implore Nigerians to comply with the VAIDS Penalty-Free Period

Efforts to ensure that citizens comply with the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) before the March 31st deadline have ramped up in the last few weeks. Taxpayers all over the country have been encouraged to regularise their tax status by taking advantage of the penalty-free ...
12.03.2018
Career

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: Much Ado About the Influencer Marketing Craze

Over the years, influencer marketing has been an important part of successful brands. From the very start of marketing, companies have turned towards influencers in their industry to expose their businesses to new audiences, gain more authority for their brands and bring in more sales. In ...
12.03.2018
Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings presents Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi’s Spectacular Wedding #Faaji2018

The beauty and colour of Northern weddings is always a joy to behold! Two weekends ago, Kano state governor's daughter, Fatima Ganduje tied the knot with her sweetheart  Abolaji Ajimobi who is the son of Oyo state governor in a spectacular series of traditional wedding ceremonies. Their ...
12.03.2018
Features

Cisi Eze: FAQ on the “Other” Sexualities

Over time, I have had different conversations with homophobic people. Their homophobia is valid, because they do not understand what it means when people have a different sexuality. The human psyche fears that which it does not understand. Fear happens when we feel something poses a threat to ...
11.03.2018
Movies & TV

#BBNaija – Day 42: Deja Vu, Game Over for Lifu & More Highlights

Did you watch day 42 of the Big Brother Naija 3 reality show? If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you! .. Deja Vu, Once Again After an awesome party by DJ Jimmy Jatt, the Housemates enjoyed Ifu Ennada’s meal and quickly prepared for bed. However, Rico Swavey’s over ...
11.03.2018
Music

Rihanna becomes First Female artist to cross 2 Billion streams on Apple Music 👏

Rihanna is celebrating another milestone in her career, having crossed the 2 billion streams mark on Apple Music, the very first female artist to achieve the feat. In celebration of International Women's Day, Apple Music also released the top 20 most streamed women on their platform with ...
11.03.2018
News

“An allegory for the modern black experience” – Tomi Adeyemi on new book “Children of Blood and Bone”

It's incredible, how 24-year-old Nigerian-American Tomi Adeyemi has signed one of the biggest book deals ever by a young-adult author with just her debut book. Her fantasy trilogy "Children of Blood and Bone" was able to secure a 7-figure deal that also includes a movie ...
11.03.2018
Scoop

#BBNaija: Leo & Ifu (LiFu) EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House

Big Brother Naija never disappoints when it comes to a Live Show and tonight has been no different. From superstar performances, Evictions and all the usual glitz and glam, tonight was a night to remember. Tonight it was LIfu that was evicted from the Big Brother Naija House. It was a ...
