BN Bytes: The New Africa’s Music Phenomenon! Trace Urban Features Flavour on “Guest Star”

Aptly tagged, “The New Africa’s Music Phenomenon”, Trace Urban features “Nwa Baby” crooner, ladies’ eye candy and the ever-talented Flavour on their “Guest Star” segment.
Over the past few years, this exciting “Baby Oku” singer, Flavour has seen quite a meteoric rise from being a back-up singer in a medley of local bands in Enugu to being an international Afro Pop sensation.
So, Trace Urban caught up with the superstar to document an interesting journey of his early beginnings as Church singer to being one of Africa’s number one music ambassadors to the world.
Check on it!
Nigerian music is going places…I have a dream that one day soon, our own shall bring home a Grammy.
Sis., Wowww! Awesome
This guy i think is always real…keep being blessed bro
FLAVOUR I LOVE YOUUUUUU!!!! So much I can cry!
FLAVOUR I LOVE YOUUUUUU!!!! So much I can cry! I’m even learning igbo because of you!
His latest tunes have a Mexican / Spanish feel to them.
LOVE his music but i HATE how he effed up that “baby oku” song in his music vid! I love the original!
btw, i LOVE the fact that he’s not blowing some fake fone!
So happy for flavour, am a loyal FAN.
I love flavour. Nice one!
Hi boo 😀
i listen to flavour morning noon and night. my kids know the lyrics to all his songs and so do my foreign neighbours!
Flavour rocks!
He is the next tuface… Having babies all over the place. Choi!
Oh Pls! you are really misinformed and glad you said so yourself. Now for your real info, he is engaged to be married to the babe who is preggers for him. And no! it’s only one girl, and she is based in America
…..And, she’s an Ibo girl from Imo state
you think so? I know of a Jamaican chic that’s pregnant for him here in Canada, Calgary to be precised. So “Well informed” I’m definitely Miss Informed!
I shall investigate! Hold on a minute…..i’d be right back
did she say “eek-bo”? Lord! flavour well done nna jide nke iji
Love love love flavour..xoxp
Love love love flavor…xoxo
i am flavour number 1 fan.i love him to bit.espercially ”baby i dey catch cold”i can spend the whole day listening to it.
Nice interview, fluent responses.
Very humble guy……love love love……flavour…….chop kiss…muah!
Love the way he rolls his waist ….
Funny, that’s one of the things I do not like about him. Add to that the fact that he can’t seem to keep a shirt on in his videos …..
You sure say na the waist you dey look? Abi na his Moose Knuckle you dey fancy?
He can’t seem to keep his shirt on in his videos …..can’t say I’m a fan.
Don’t worry, many are still die hard fans. Your absense doesn’t make an impact 😉
hahaha, as if I did not know that….