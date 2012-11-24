BellaNaija

BN Bytes: The New Africa’s Music Phenomenon! Trace Urban Features Flavour on “Guest Star”

24.11.2012

Aptly tagged, The New Africa’s Music Phenomenon”Trace Urban features “Nwa Baby” crooner, ladies’ eye candy and the ever-talented Flavour on their “Guest Star” segment.

Over the past few years, this exciting “Baby Oku” singer, Flavour has seen quite a meteoric rise from being a back-up singer in a medley of local bands in Enugu to being an international Afro Pop sensation.

So, Trace Urban caught up with the superstar to document an interesting journey of his early beginnings as Church singer to being one of Africa’s number one music ambassadors to the world.

Check on it!

30 Comments on BN Bytes: The New Africa’s Music Phenomenon! Trace Urban Features Flavour on “Guest Star”
  Theglamfile November 25, 2012 at 12:03 am

    Nigerian music is going places…I have a dream that one day soon, our own shall bring home a Grammy.
    http://theglamfile.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  ChiboyChuks November 25, 2012 at 12:12 am

    Sis., Wowww! Awesome

    http://www.chiboychuks.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  lily November 25, 2012 at 12:40 am

    This guy i think is always real…keep being blessed bro

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Mademoiselle November 25, 2012 at 1:06 am

    FLAVOUR I LOVE YOUUUUUU!!!! So much I can cry!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Mademoiselle November 25, 2012 at 1:06 am

    FLAVOUR I LOVE YOUUUUUU!!!! So much I can cry! I'm even learning igbo because of you!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Hi November 25, 2012 at 1:25 am

    His latest tunes have a Mexican / Spanish feel to them.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Ona November 25, 2012 at 1:52 am

    LOVE his music but i HATE how he effed up that "baby oku" song in his music vid! I love the original!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Ona November 25, 2012 at 1:54 am

    btw, i LOVE the fact that he's not blowing some fake fone!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Temitope November 25, 2012 at 2:00 am

    So happy for flavour, am a loyal FAN.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  claribell November 25, 2012 at 2:37 am

    I love flavour. Nice one!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  R November 25, 2012 at 3:30 am

    Hi boo 😀

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Tesonma November 25, 2012 at 6:24 am

    i listen to flavour morning noon and night. my kids know the lyrics to all his songs and so do my foreign neighbours!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  iamfascinating November 25, 2012 at 7:52 am

    Flavour rocks!
    http://www.thestunninglady.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Miss Informed November 25, 2012 at 7:54 am

    He is the next tuface… Having babies all over the place. Choi!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    Well informed November 25, 2012 at 6:47 pm

      Oh Pls! you are really misinformed and glad you said so yourself. Now for your real info, he is engaged to be married to the babe who is preggers for him. And no! it's only one girl, and she is based in America

      Love this! 0
    Well informed November 25, 2012 at 9:25 pm

      …..And, she's an Ibo girl from Imo state

      Love this! 0
    Miss Informed November 26, 2012 at 10:45 am

      you think so? I know of a Jamaican chic that's pregnant for him here in Canada, Calgary to be precised. So "Well informed" I'm definitely Miss Informed!

      Love this! 0
    Well informed November 26, 2012 at 7:08 pm

      I shall investigate! Hold on a minute…..i'd be right back

      Love this! 0
  hmmm November 25, 2012 at 9:31 am

    did she say "eek-bo"? Lord! flavour well done nna jide nke iji

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Slim November 25, 2012 at 10:49 am

    Love love love flavour..xoxp

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Slim November 25, 2012 at 10:50 am

    Love love love flavor…xoxo

    Love this! 0 Reply
  besly November 25, 2012 at 12:54 pm

    i am flavour number 1 fan.i love him to bit.espercially "baby i dey catch cold"i can spend the whole day listening to it.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  NNENNE November 25, 2012 at 2:06 pm

    Nice interview, fluent responses.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Pd November 25, 2012 at 2:28 pm

    Very humble guy……love love love……flavour…….chop kiss…muah!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  faith November 25, 2012 at 4:13 pm

    Love the way he rolls his waist ….

    Love this! 0 Reply
    Scarlet Xianne November 25, 2012 at 4:36 pm

      Funny, that's one of the things I do not like about him. Add to that the fact that he can't seem to keep a shirt on in his videos …..

      http://www.scarletxianne.blogspot.com

      Love this! 0
    Lolly November 25, 2012 at 6:53 pm

      You sure say na the waist you dey look? Abi na his Moose Knuckle you dey fancy?

      Love this! 0
  Scarlet Xianne November 25, 2012 at 9:57 pm

    He can't seem to keep his shirt on in his videos …..can't say I'm a fan.

    http://www.scarletxianne.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
    lassy November 26, 2012 at 1:57 am

      Don't worry, many are still die hard fans. Your absense doesn't make an impact 😉

      Love this! 0
    Scarlet Xianne November 26, 2012 at 9:50 am

      hahaha, as if I did not know that….

      Love this! 0
