BN Bytes: The New Africa’s Music Phenomenon! Trace Urban Features Flavour on “Guest Star”

Aptly tagged, “The New Africa’s Music Phenomenon”, Trace Urban features “Nwa Baby” crooner, ladies’ eye candy and the ever-talented Flavour on their “Guest Star” segment.

Over the past few years, this exciting “Baby Oku” singer, Flavour has seen quite a meteoric rise from being a back-up singer in a medley of local bands in Enugu to being an international Afro Pop sensation.

So, Trace Urban caught up with the superstar to document an interesting journey of his early beginnings as Church singer to being one of Africa’s number one music ambassadors to the world.

Check on it!