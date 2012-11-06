BN Our Stories, Our Miracles: A Tragic Plane Crash, Over 75 Surgeries Later, Kechi Okwuchi is the Beautiful Personification of Faith & Strength

To celebrate our 6th anniversary, BellaNaija embarked on a mission! Our mission was to share OUR Stories and OUR Miracles – BN at 6, Our Stories, Our Miracles. Each and every African at home and in Diaspora has a unique story. Many have been through experiences which can only be described as miracles. Tragedy and strife converted to triumph through faith and perseverance.
The response we received has been overwhelmingly positive and BN Our Stories, Our Miracles is now an ongoing feature on BellaNaija. On the 10th of December 2005, the Port Harcourt bound Sosoliso Airlines flight from Abuja crashed on the runway claiming lives of many including 60 Loyola Jesuit College students. Kechi Okwuchi was one of only two survivors of the devastating crash. 7 years on the road to recovery, this amazing young woman shares her remarkable story of strength and determination.
Kechi
My name is Kechi Okwuchi, I’m 23. My birthday was on the 29th of October. I’m the first born of a family of four; my father, my mother and my 12-year-old little sister. I went to Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja for my secondary education. I’m currently in college at the University of Saint Thomas, Houston, Texas, USA.
Amazing Childhood
I had a fantastic childhood, thanks to my parents. While I spent almost all of my holidays with cousins and family in Lagos, my home was back East in Aba. From what my mom and dad tell me, I was a very content and happy kid. I do remember that I was also very talkative (still am) and my teachers would always put into my report cards that yes, she’s very bright, but she talks too much!
I was an only child for eleven years, but I never felt lonely; I had (have) great friends and a lot of cousins.
Life Changing Experience
Prior to the plane crash, my life changing experience was the birth of my little sister in 2000. I went from ‘only daughter’ to ‘big sister’, and it felt fantastic to help raise her.
The Plane Crash
Fifteen minutes to the end of the flight, the pilot announced that we were soon to land in the Port Harcourt airport. I remember I was sitting in an aisle seat, and my close friend Toke was on the aisle seat to my right. The ensuing turbulence was getting very frequent, but I didn’t think too much of it until someone from the back shouted ‘Is this plane trying to land?’ I couldn’t see out the window from my seat, but now I think about it that was probably for the best. Everything was so surreal in that moment. I turned to Toke and we held hands, and I was like ‘Maybe we should pray?’ Before we could even start, there was this sudden shrill sound ringing in my ears, and next thing I knew, I was waking up in Milpark Hospital, South Africa. To this day I don’t remember the actual impact of the crash.
Regaining Consciousness
The first voice I heard was feminine and unfamiliar; it was a nurse and she kept calling my name, asking me if I could hear her. As I roused, I remember feeling completely numb and completely exhausted in a way I couldn’t quite understand. Eventually I saw my mom’s silhouette; I could tell she was smiling, but I remember wishing I could see her face more clearly, ‘cause my vision was very blurry. As I lay there, I knew that things were pretty bad, but that she was right there beside me made me feel such relief, I can’t even explain.
75 Surgeries and Counting…What keeps me going
My friends and family keep me going. Their love, their presence, physical and emotional, their prayers and the prayers of all who support me. I’m fully aware that the recovery period after any surgery is never easy or short, but I also know from experience that not only will God see me through the procedure, He’ll also see me through the recuperation.
Getting into College
Applying for college was actually fun for me; I’d been out of school for so long that by 2010, I was quite eager to get back into it. School had always been a necessary tedium in the past, so this feeling was a first for me.
I took the SATs and TOEFL and applied to three schools within Texas, including the one I’m currently attending. I was initially supposed to transfer to Rice University after my 1st semester, but I fell in love with the UST campus so I stayed on. UST kind of reminds me of Loyola Jesuit College; I guess I couldn’t help getting attached.
So far, I can honestly say that college has been challenging and fun. It’s very different from my high school experience, because I’m studying things that I’m actually interested in. As a student I couldn’t ask for better.
Stares and Questions
I always get those awkward stares. How do I deal with them? When I think about it, if the situation were reversed and someone who was burned like me walked past me on the street, I would most likely be inclined to look at least once; it’s human nature to be curious. So I don’t begrudge anyone who stares. If it’s a kid, a Nigerian or an African-American, they’d usually ask me about it upfront, and I have no problem telling anyone who asks what happened. I guess it’s safe to say that my positive attitude makes it easier for others to treat me normal, which is something I greatly appreciate.
My Support System
There’s truly nothing like prayer. It reinforces faith, which gives you courage. It calms me when things get really hard to deal with. If there’s one thing I learned through this experience, it’s the value of faith. Then of course, there’s my dear family, who have been nothing but solid rocks on which I lean on. My friends, too. I know it sounds cliché, but it’s the absolute truth. Without these three elements, I may have made it this far regardless, but I would not be the same person I am right now, mentally.
My Family, My Rock!
It’s been hard for my family for sure, but I suppose I must have gotten my optimism from somewhere. The glass is always half-full with them, and I take pride in and strength from that fact. We have always been very close, but this entire experience brought us even closer, to each other and to God. They are my biggest supporters!
My Awesome Friends…True Gems!
My friends are fantastic. True gems. They keep me grounded, and they treat me no differently than when we were all in school together. There were a few who didn’t quite know how to treat me or behave around me when they saw me for the first time after the accident. But after talking for a few minutes they were like, “Oh, it’s the same stupid Kechi, sef”, and they immediately relaxed. As for relationships, no, I am not in one right now.
For You, Yes, You Reading This…
I would say this…I may not know exactly what you’re going through and I’m so sorry you have to go through it. But I can tell you what I believe – No, it’s never hopeless, and yes, you ARE strong enough to get through this. In this life, too many unexpected things happen, but the truth is that God will never allow any one person to suffer through more than he/she cannot overcome. So, not only are you equipped to pull through, people around you are also equipped to help you on your way, whether they know it or not. So please, keep up your willpower! God bless you.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
If you have any experiences you’d like to share with the BN readers, please send an email to features(at)bellanaija(dot)com. You just might touch many lives.
God bless u real good Kechi! Am weeping for joy as i type dis! 3 of my friends lost their siblings in dat crash n hearing u r a survivor is proof dat God indeed has a plan for u! My dear,relax cos u r beautiful especially inside where it really counts! Ur positive outlook to life is a reminder to me dat God is always dia to see u tru during ur turbulence period! NB: BN thnx for dis post!
Thanks Kechi for being an inspiration. I vowed not never to cry again. To pick up the willpower within and pull through in life. I can do it. Thanks Kechi. I love you.
wao..speechless cos of my tears..the other kids are not here anymore…God bless you
OMG! What a story of faith, love, hope and survival. May God bless her and her family.
http://dprodigalchild.wordpress.com/
http://nigerianmoviereviews.blogspot.com/
This brings tears to my eyes….very touching story. The value of family and friends can never be expressed in words….never!
Kechi, God has brought you this far,He will see u through the recuperation.
God bless you kechi. U have a very beautiful n loving family
beaming with smile that you have such a supportive system and strong family ties. Happy that you have come this far and still going strong. Smiling because despite all you have a forgiving spirit, you are inspired and pressing on.
That is an amazing attitude. SO THEREFORE you are SIMPLY AMAZESPEECHLESS…. yep, you have an amazing character that renders alot of people speechless and leaves them in awe that is soo cool.. I like the honest and bravery that comes through the post.
My prayer, I pray you fulfill your dreams and surpass and exceed all your expectations..
Well done to MUM, DAD and FAMILY MEMBERS for a job well done. it couldn’t have been easy on them. Most importantly, thank God you are here to tell the story….
xxxxx
http://lifeinstagesdoz.blogspot.co.uk/
Bless you.
Her attitude and enthusiasm is sooooo contagious…. I remember reading about her story in Genevieve Mag when it jus happened and my heart went out to her………God truly does not give u more than you can bear……Stay strong, be yourself and God will do the rest…. You have such a beautiful soul and God continue to strenghten your family…nothing beats that!!!!!!
As per the relationship, you’ll get the best of them!!!!
OMG,i cant imagine what you went through but you came out on top. Keep up with that inner strength,you are stronger than you think. May God keep you safe and define your path.
No matter what you are passing through at the moment dont complain too much rather bear it in good faith. It shall be well.
God bless you!! remain strong!! You’re a winner!!!
Moved to tears…touching and inspiring. I have a friend right from my primary school days who had been affected by a fire outbreak with 4th degree burns (if there is anything of such) Maybe I may get her to send her story to BN (will persuade her tho not promising) She has proved to be very nice even when I am not deserving and she really believes in herself despite her appearance. As for Kechi, U rock and I believe in U.
Cheers!
Reading your story really touched me. God bless you and always be your strength.
I love you kechi and you are a strong woman and the best part, the apple of GOD’s eyes. Keep soaring high……………
Very Touching Story,God will always see you through and You are a strong woman,Your inner strength and Courage is so super. Have learnt very good lessons from this story:)
This definitely brought tears to my eyes. Kechi u are a strong girl. Your optimism is infectious. God bless u. He saved u for a reason and that is why He is God. He has given you a testimony that people cannot dispute the fact that only God could have done this. Allow me to say congrats and it is well with you.
could’nt control sobbing in the office…for joy that she made it. God bless u Kechi.
75 surgeries! Wow, as a person who has had 1 surgery and numerous hospitalisations due to sickel cell can only imagine how hard things must have been both physically and emotionally. You’re truly an amazing young woman andplease continue to aim for your dreams as I know that with the kind of determination you have nothing can hold you back. Always remember that you’re beautiful.
Good Lord! Am glad and happy you survived, attitude like yours deserve to live for the world to see and emulate. My heart feels pain for you and i can only imagine the physical pain you felt but am glad you made it! God that brought you this far will not leave you!
Remain blessed, sweet heart!
Wow so touching, I don’t know what to say just that her life is a testimony and inspiration for others.
My God I renew my Baptismal Promise again. I Believe in U.
So emotional and inspiring story.God bless u ‘cryin’. .
we Bless God for your life, i tap into your positive attitude. u rock girl
God bless you Darling………
Wow……….just wow is all I can say.
Ketchi you are truly inspiring!
Thank you.
*kechi
75 surgeries?? Bloody hell!!!
You are one strong woman. Much love to your parents too.
GOD WILL SEE YOU THROUGH IJMN….AMEN. Beautiful on the inside and outside, by his stripes you are healed, dont let anyone tell you otherwise…:-)
who the lord made whole is whole indeed…………….God bless you much, alive for a purpose. it is well with you dear
Reading through kelechis story, I felt very inspired, cos am also a burnt suRvival and I can feel all she has gone through, mine only happened last year and all I cld say despite my look, was to keep thanking God from the hospital bed, the trauma , pain , scar and u having to think our people will accept u in the society, and more so u will keep having more surgery every time just to correct the scar appearance and movement! Despite my new look , I still believe am beautiful and my kids tells me that often ! All I say every time is thank u Lord , cos I appreciate the fact that am alive and also in a developed country where u can get hospital treatment for free and u can get the best treatment! I wish am bold enough to share my story and pictures like kelechi.
Summon courage to tell ur story my dear. u r blessed n ur story will be a blessing to others. Thank God for ur life
wow…… this is keeping hope alive………….. God bless u, d joy of d lord, is indeed ur strength. I Love ur approach to LIFE…………….
I love your spirit. God bless you for sharing your story. You were saved for a reason. God kept you so your story can be an inspiration to many. You definitely just inspired me.
Remain blessed kechi.
Am reading now and am sobbing too.May God increase your faith kechi.You are indeed a beautiful jewel.Thank u BN for this.You just boosted my faith.Been so down today and am sure God just told me yet again”He’s still taking caring of us.speechless
Godbless u Kechi, u are amazing may God keep uuuuuu!
OMG…..Thank God for life…. I lost a friend in that Crash….. 🙁
You have really gone through a lot for a 23 year old lady …. The lord is your strength ..this is a wake up call to people who give up at the sight of problems ,if she can make it then why can’t you , the lord has a purpose for sparing you and you would surely fufill destiny ,it takes so much courage to wake up and face the world with her new face and even be happy at the same time..imagine how we feel when pimples disfigures our face with little marks , feeling so conscious of it ….. And here she is happy and content , the lord would really bless you and your family
dearest LOrd, forgive for those times….so many times i have bee ungtrateful…for the spots on my leg,for the uniqueness of my toe nails….could they ever compare with this……i feel so ashamed giving your optimism and most importantly, gratitude, Kechi.i am truly inspired. i wish i could frame this story and keep by my bedside as a reminder that ‘IT COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE…SO GIVE THANKS”. U just made my 2012 with this story. may i never forget the lesson fm this in my life time. thank you for sharing your wonderful story…thank you
Every time I read your story… I thank God for your life. God must be really proud of you !
God loves you Kechi….stories like this just shuts me up, when i’m about to complain. but above all, it tells me to love God and love myself, the way I am. God bless you dear
quite inspiring, this is just to reach out to those women out there, facing one challenge or d other to stand firm and be strong. Kechi, ur a SUPER WOMAN. God bless u.
Kechi you have no idea how much I love you. You are such an amazing lady with love in your heart. I have no doubt in my mind that you will live your best life. The world is richer with you in it.
God bless u Kechi….Ur story has really touched me as I believe it will touch every other person who reads this. Ur positive attitude to life is worth emulating. Much love from me
Here I was worrying about my medical condition today, and almost in tears. I am cleaning my face now. My case is bad, but definitely not as bad as kechi’s. Thank you so much for giving me perspective.
I felt this part was talking to me “For You, Yes, You Reading This…
I would say this…I may not know exactly what you’re going through and I’m so sorry you have to go through it. But I can tell you what I believe – No, it’s never hopeless, and yes, you ARE strong enough to get through this. In this life, too many unexpected things happen, but the truth is that God will never allow any one person to suffer through more than he/she cannot overcome. So, not only are you equipped to pull through, people around you are also equipped to help you on your way, whether they know it or not. So please, keep up your willpower! God bless you
You were kept alive for a reason, and I feel like I was one of those reasons today. Nothing is ever hopeless. Thank you so much.
God bless you Kechi for sharing your story, your strength is phenomenal….God kept you for a purpose and it shall be fulfilled by HIS grace. To your family and friends God bless them.
God Bless you gal…….
I rememba how i wept when this happened, knowing the lives of so many precious souls were lost that day but reading ur amazing story of strength 2day and I praise God 4 u! U r an inspiration and I wish u every happiness…God bless ur beautiful soul!
God bless you my dear and to think that some of us complain about every little problem in our lives!!! Keep the faith
May God bless and keep u Kechi.u have an amazing soul and may God give u d grace to move from strength to strength.He kept u for a reason and u will surely accomplish it.God bless ur family and friends too.
wow you are indeed a great woman of purpose, God kept you for a reason and by His grace you would show the world. I was a survivor of a ghastly car accident that battered my face and left me with major injuries and fracture, its hard on you both physically, psychologically and emotionally. but with a wonderful family like yours and the grace of God it all becomes a testimony. my mum especially was my ROCK during that trying time and my family too, today i can look back and say “thank you Jesus for your mercies” . may God continue to strengthen you and your family!
Beautiful soul you ve gat Kechi. I can’t control the tears. One thing I learn’t here is that “Prayer reinforces faith and gives courage”.I am praying currently over the issues in my hand and I know that God sends answers to us on the breath of angels”. Thank you gal.
God is with you. Speechless.
http://naijasportsgists.wordpress.com/
Jesus! Can’t stop crying but I thank God for your life and the way you have handled yourself. The reflection of your positivity and strength only shows us God’s love and you have touched my heart this afternoon. From now on, my approach and outlook on life will be a lot more positive and I now realize how grateful I must be from now on. You are in my prayers from now on
Your story and faith are so encouraging. Thank you for sharing and blessing my life, and others. You are hope personified.
God bless you Kechi…you are truly an inspiration 🙂
God bless you Kechi, your story makes everything better every time I read or hear it. You are a miracle beyond miracles and I know God has used you to change a ton of lives. I will continue to pray and support ! *hug*
God BLESS you Kechi
Your story is inspiring. Faith, faith, faith and faith in God can help one to continue to go on in the face of trials. Just like you said and according to the the bible book of 1Corinthians10:13: God will not allow us to be tempted beyond what we can bear and He will make a way out of the temptations. I pray God continues to strengthen you and everyone going through one problem or the other.
Thank u BN 4 dis, KC u r really a strong person n l admire yr positivity to life.
BIG UPS TO NKECHI!!! I’m humbled by your strength. Thank you for reminding me to stop feeling sorry for myself over utter nonsense and to stop bitching and moaning about unimportant stuff. I will savor my blessings.
Happy Anniversary to BN. I’ve been a fan for years since BN started as a blog. Thank you for giving US a positive presence on the web. You inspire me to pursue my dreams. Wishing BN and its founder continued success.
this is really inspiring
God bless you Kechi….and bless your family too
http://lucianochinwe.blogspot.com/
Your interview and speech has left me short of words Miss Kechi, i admire your strength and firm belief in GOD, indeed GOD is Awesome and HE has proved HIMSELF Faithful in your life. I celebrate you strong woman. GOD Bless.
Remain Blessed dear!!!U’re the biggest testimony i ve ever seen!!!
i love ur spirit kechi. d lord is ur strength.
Kechi dear, God bless you real good for sharing your story. I’m so touched especially the last paragraph. I’m in tears as i type this. I pray that God Almighty will continue to give you strenght and everyone going through any problem. I live in Houston as well and i hope to meet you someday.
AND HERE I WAS UPSET BECAUSE AN OKADA RAN INTO MY BACK LIGHT….
Lord God, i am deeply sorry that i am an ungrateful child…
Kechi i love you from the depths of my heart, you are a blessing and God saved you for a time like this…
i believe in you and i believe his will over your life will be accomplished…good Lord…
Wow…God that has seen you through this will always be with you dear. May the blessings of God be in your life!!!
God Bless you Kechi, Bless you in soo many plenty ways. you have inspired and encouraged me.
you are such an amazingly strong person! (i’ll keep saying this, God bless you real good)
I am so Inspired……May the good Lord forever see you through this life…God Bless!!..
Congrats is waht I can say to you Kechi – Congrats in advance coz I know God will take you to greater heights beyond your imagination.
God bless and keep you dear. What a strong, beautiful woman you are. Watch out – coz you are gonna marry a wonderful man! seriously.
Keep your head up dear. You are truly an inspiration. God bless your family & friends as well for their unconditional love. I wish you all great and wonderful times ahead.
I am speechless but i am happy that you are strong and your words will encourage others. God bless you nne and he has a reason for your life
God bless you Kechi, speechless right now. God is truly wonderful – you are proof! I admire your strength, your positivity especially at such a young age. I am just speechless, still in tears. You hear stories but to actually read your testimony – God is wonderful!!! Remain blessed.
This is so inspiring…love u Kechi, u are such a wonderful person. May god continue to bless and keep u. Your family and friends are awesome too.
Gob bless you real good Kechi.
Kechi, may God bless you! I love you for your faith, strength and positivity. Please maintain this attitude. I pray God heals you completely and permanently. You are indeed an inspiration!
am usually one of those people that read BN,look at the comments and just move on, BUT i had to comment on this: We go tru life complaining about irrelevant things, looks,money,education,fame etc,while God gives us stories to remind us that we need to be grateful for the LIFE we have cos others are wishing for it.This is the MOST AWE INSPIRING story ever, for a young girl to go thru this and come out with all dis sense of maturity and understanding towards life.
I say a BIG thank you KECHI,for making me stop to count my blessings,For God keeping u alive to be a blessing to me and pray for more strength to u and ur family to continue to heal and to ur friends who stood by you.would love to meet u someday.lotta hugs and xoxo
Thankful for your life kechi..i lost my friend chisom in that crash and at the time were just in JS3…am senior in uni now….and i look back and thank God because he alone knows why she left so early
WOW!!!! is all i can say,i thank God for your life,God is not done with you. keep your spirit up. God bless you
kechi what i ve to say is that God has kept yu for a purpose and yu will continue to go higher, i will always remember yu in my prayers. kechi yu are my friend.
Kechi, i know you have been through alot and still dealing with a lot of stuff !!! I can’t say i understand or can fathom the pain and despair you have been through!! But your words despite everything is so inspiring and deep!! Thanks for sharing your story !!
Definitely GOd will never give us too much to bear.and that’s why we should Love Him everyday of our lives and be willing to praise and please HIm.thnks KEchi for this.i pray that He will continually strengthen you.
You are a miracle!
God bless you kechi, was literally in tears. And to think we complain abt not getting the job we want, or being too skinny….God bless you. You are truly an inspiration!!!!
Kechi,
You are very beautiful inside and out and that is what we love most about you. I know some of your friends and I know they really love you. Thanks for sharing your story and God bless you.
Now all my petty little issues don’t seem that troubling anymore. Thanks for being a source of inspiration.
U re really a miracle Dear…Truth…Thank God for giving u the grace and love to go this far
U av given thousands of pple a reason 2 hope. So much emotions but I tnk God ur story is a true reflection of a 2nd chance. God bless u!!!
REMARKABLE GIRL, what a journey . I can only give you an e-Hug from her. She is my friend on facebook and i am always amazed at her strength
Wow! Wat a piece! Am so stunned n speechless! My dear, u re a survivor! Ur inner strength is amazing. U hv lifted my spirit. More blessings re coming ur way belive me. Thank u for dis rare and amazing word of encouragement. God bless u evry day of ur life and may he neva seize to strengthen u and ur family.
i have tears in my eyes as i read this.Kechi,u r truly beautiful inside and out..i pray that God gives us the grace to count out blessings every second for those of us that are whole and maybe going through one trivial thing or the other and we think that it is the end of the world
God will keep u Kechi!
God bless you KeChi. I love you.
you are so brave,and i dont know u bt i am sooo proud of u.God bless u abundantly,may he grant you all your hearts desires and may the world through you see the blessinf,mercy and favor of God IJN.amen.stay blessed hun.
God bless u Kechi and may He continue to strenghten u and bless all those who have given u such wonderful suppport.
Every time I read or hear something about Kechi’s story, it has a positive spin to it. God loves you girl, and I pray that you will continue to shine and inspire people. In everything, give thanks and remain positive!
MAY GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER AND A DAY MORE!! AMEN
God bless you for being a true inspiration. love you so much
When i see stories like this, i just go back home, go on my knees and i just give GOD the praise. i feel so inspired in new ways to ”get it with life”.
God bless u abundantly darling and also your beautiful family!
Very much speechless but truly inspired by this wonderful story…Kechi, u r a super courageous beautiful inside out lady…and guess what I see d Lord taking u places far above ur expectations/imaginations. He has started already and He will totally restore everything you have lost. He has started the good work and He will most certainly finish it. Awesome Inspirational Story!!!!
What a beautiful soul. BLESSED BE GOD FOREVER for giving you such a solid faith. You are so blessed n that blessing will remain with you forever n ever. AMEEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I remember meeting and interviewing this girl shortly after the plane crash about six years ago and she’s one of the most amazing people I ever met. Was she always amazing? I dont know. Could it be the life altering experience? Maybe, but for such a young person, she was was giving in spirit and love. She refused to see the horror in her life and honestly embraced this life-changing experience. There are days when I remember her and I’m reminded to embrace life without asking too many whys because in life nothing is guaranteed except that God makes it all worth while.
You are fearfully and wonderfully made! A true witness to the goodness of God. I can’t even whine anymore about the light momentary afflictions that I think I’m going through, when I consider your story. Keep being an inspiration!
God bless U dear,God bless U
Amazing, I have tears in my eyes. Such a courageous girl and what a lesson to us all
Thank you very much Kechi, May God mightily bless and keep you and use you for greater things,Amen! Thank you for reminding me that my own burns and scars are just constant reminders of Gods great love for me. For by your boldness, today I am reminded of the important things. I love you my dear sister.
reading your story gives me so much strength. you are an inspiration. My God continue to shower you with love and strength. Always remember, God loves you.
God bless U for me Kechi, your words have touched me in a special place were none other has since I lost my mother and brother in the Dana plane crash. Though dey aren’t survivors like you but u have given me a reason 2 believe and have faith and hope in God and in life. God would surely not leave you nor forsake you
I can’t stop crying right now, speechless, pls keep staying strong. Am inspired by your story. God bless you dear.
I believe God has a special purpose for your life for him to av spared you,I pray that special purpose shall be fullfilled in Jesus name. GOD will perfect your healings. The bone shall rise again
Moved to tears!!! God bless you Hun!!! You have got a great heart! May ou continually be an inspiration to all around you!!!
Absolutely amazing story. Kechi, you are truly a blessing! May God continue to bless you!
You are absolutely beautiful, full stop!!!!
May God continue to keep you just right there beside Him, you are blessed.
Kechi luv, for sure u are a miracle. God bless u and ur family abundantly IJN Amen!!!
May the Almighty Father bless you for sharing your story. You are symbol of strength and hope to a lot of people out there.God bless BN for also sharing this inspiring piece. May you continue to spread hope, faith and the message of God’s mercy, Kechi. Once again, God bless you.
God has plans for your life , Kechi. Keep on, keeping on!
u r a miracle child, ur words were actually directd @me….God dat kept u alive wil c u thru it all. d tears kept cmn dwn, wen dere is life, dere is hope. thank God 4ur life, ur family and frnds
i thot i had issues when i did not have a job and i was broke, now i worry too much about when im going to have enough money saved up to buy a brand new car….Kechi’s story made me pause to think of how i have failed to appreciate God’s mercy and favour upon my life. i happen to know some of Kechi’s friends and one thing that has been consistent is how energetic and positive minded she is. the best is yet to come for Kechi…. My God NEVER does an imperfect or Rushed Job.
I needed to read this story cos I’m in a similar situation myself, my fiance is the only survivor of the attack on Ibos by Boko Haram in Mubi Adamawa early this year! his jaw was shattered and he’s currently undergoing several surgeries to get his face back to normal atleast! My heart bleeds as I write dis, I left my job and family to stand by him while he goes thru all the surgeries! Currently it feels like my life is on stand still cos everything has changed in such a short while! Kechi thanks for such amazing and encouraging story!!
Stopped for a minuted to say ‘Thank you God’…. So many things we complain about and take for granted. Thank you so much for sharing your story Kelechi.
What a SUPERSTAR! You purpose filled child. Indeed a beautiful personification of faith and strength. I know God never gives more than you can handle, he saw girls as you and young Malala Yousafzai as instruments of hope and he kept. Your time indeed is far from up, brace up special one:)
To Leye, you are healed in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen. Believe it and act it. I testify that a positive outlook is a great medication. God bless you.
Chineke gozie gi nne! You are indeed wonderfully made by God. My love to your family!!!
God bless u
Kechi, You are simple the best! Very courageous and robust. God will always bless and preserve you and your loved ones. Amen
All I can say is… THANK YOU!
KECHI…UR CLOSING WORDS HIT THE SPOT!!! U ARE SO INSPIRING AND STRONG!STORIES LIKE YOURS MOVES ONE TO KEEP GOING NO MATTER WHAT!MAY GOD CONTINUE TO SEE U THROUGH!UR STORY BROUGHT ME TO TEARS!
Dear Kechi, you are such an inspiration and a point of contact to many of us who are going through times of difficulty, stress, and deep issues. Thank you so much for this emotional message, I was really touched. God bless you, your family and friends. May God continue to shine his light upon you and continue to be your strength. Amen
God Bless u my Dear,,,YOU ARE SUCH A BRAVE GIRL AND THE LORD WILL CONTINUE TO BE YOUR STRENGTH.
Wow what an amazing post! Kechi what a testimony thanks for sharing, may you continue to be the blessing that you are x
The Strength of this woman gives me so much hope.. *tears.. God bless you too!
May God continue to bless and grant you the healing and peace you need.I believe God has a purpose bigger than you may ever imagine for you. Thanks Bella for this story cos its so easy for most people to forget what the lives of those who survived tragic accidents like a plane crash could be
I had goose bumps all through scrolling down the page with tears in my eyes but tears of Joy, God bless you and keep you and give you total and complete healing.
Thanks Bella for the post i think everyone in Nigeria should see this cos i can bet a lot have forgotten this tragic accident
OMG, I just can’t help but love You and your Positivity KECHI. Your story is such an inspiration and You are definitely destined for greatness. God Bless You.
God Bless You
Wow speechless. Sunddenly when you read stories like this or comments like Ady’s you realise all else is trivial. God is good we may never understand HIS ways but we must alwasy trust in HIS wisdom. We do not kno wwhy HE alows things to happen but He is the author and finisher of our lives and has teh perfect plan. He would never let us go through more than we can handle. He is faithful and just to complete all HE has started. Kechi and Ady, keep stnding on your faith and on Gods promises one day yu would look back and say wow thank God for what happened to me because I would not be where I am today if it didnt. God bles syou and thank you for this very inspiring write-up. It takes courage to share a testimny and kudos to you. When GOD brings you through something He wants you to share it inorder to help someone else that may be going through someothing and needs encouragement. Godbless you a thousan dfolds for sharing.
I dnt usually comment on bella naija but Ūя̲̅ story is truely inspiring
God pls forgive me for those times am ungrateful.from
The depth of my heart I pray for U̶̲̥̅̊,U̶̲̥̅̊ will b healed compeletly
Ūя̲̅ family n friends will hv enuf strength n courage to take
Care of U̶̲̥̅̊,may Ūя̲̅ faith kno no bounds.keep being a blessing. Amen
Such an emotional story yet so inspiring. Kechi u are a survivor, don’t u ever forget that and keep shinning. God bless
God bless you soo much sweetie…when dreams fall apart,family holds us together
This is so touching. Bring tears to my eyes. Cant begin to imagine what this young lady went through. She’s so strong and positive even through it all. May GOD continually strengthen her & give her reasons to be thankful to HIM. God please forgive me for complaining sometimes, I should be content & grateful everyday! I love your faith KC, keep it up please.
OMG! I read ur story n i felt humbled, n tears of joy 4 u was wat i shed cos not many ple ll have ur outlook 2 life. God truly does not give u more than you can bear……Stay strong, be yourself and God will do the rest…. You have such a beautiful soul and God continue to strengthen your family…nothing beats that!!!!!!
tears keep rolling down my cheeks…can even say a word…God bless you pretty good and ur parents.God indeed made you a strong and real woman..
This is the true proof of God’s existence. Kechi, your words are pure and undiluted, i thank God for giving you back your life, and i believe that all these surgeries will not be in vain. I will pray for you.
Kechi, You know your special, Keep doing the Lord work, you are blessing. Are you in contact with the other surivor?
Tears deep in ma heart but sooooo thankful for your life Kechi. God bless you and your family in Jesus Name Amen, don’t worry you will find all that’s yours @ the appointed time. Stay Blessed.
Her story reminds me that I have nothing to complain about, absolutely nothing if this young gal and her family have gone through all these and she still has this positive outlook to life. Truly I have nothing to complain abt, God Bless your soul again Kechi
BN thank you.
You are an incredible young woman, Kechi. Thank you for sharing your story, which has uplifted many hearts by reading it and may God continue to lift you up Himself, as you go through a fulfilled life. May your star shine brighter and brighter and I pray the years ahead are marked by joy and beauty which only God can give. xx
Its so nice to see and hear from you,your existence is all because your purpose on earth is yet to be fulfilled.I am very glad you came out strong and im happy for your family especially your parents.
May the almighty preserve us all to fulfill our destiny and give those who lost their loved ones the strength to bear the loss. You brighten my day.
God bless ur family especially ur mummy.
ur an incredible lady,
may u shine brighter and keep being happy all d time
God is with u Kechi.
i am speechless yr stroy mk me to keep on trusting and faith in God, i pray that God Almighty will surely supply all your needs bless u n yr family for this great Testimonies .
what a marlevous God will serve.
Wow… Very moving…
Well done Kechi… ur strength is infectious, may God bless u abundantly!
Thank you Kelechi and God be with you
God bless you Kechi and thank you for sharing your story. Whether you realize it or not, you are already fulfilling God’s purpose for you. You have touched me with your story and taught me to be grateful for whatever situation I find myself because God will see me through. Just keep being you.
Kechi!!! God bless you always. I’ve always seen the love and grace of God through you. God + family+ friend= that’s ALL you need!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Grateful
You are a great testimony that God truly exist! May his grace never depart from u n your family! Am grateful because you made me remember to thank Him for his love! may Almighty God continue to be your pillar of strenght! You are blessed in Jesus name! amen!
Great is your faithfulness oh Lord. what else can i hear, kechi my dear the good Lord that spared your life will continue to be with you.Thank God for your wonderful family and friends.Remain blessed Kechi
You are alive for a reason, You are destined for a purpose, that is unique to you and your experiences! Go forth, mighty man of valour! The Lord is proud of you!! And so are we!!
Almighty Allah, thank you for everything you have done me………here, i am, thinking about everything i ve been thru in my life, feeling sad and moody about my life and some mistakes i ve made in the past…..but none of what i have been thru is to be compared to what u ve been thru or what you are goin thru……..May God bless u kelechi. your story is so inspiring, and i just realised how blessed i am……that last paragraph got to me,it was as if u re talking to me directly….thank you kelechi for this wonderful story
Awesome God, we err in questioning things that we go through while others praise you in their situations.
Kechi, your survival will remain one of the greatest miracle in our nation. I lost so many people on that flight and just seeing you go through all this and still smiling reminds us that there is a God for only Him could have kept you through all this. You are an inspiration and never let anyone make you feel less than best even in your vulnerable or discouraging moments for God preserved your life for a reason.
She’s truly blessed to be alive.
Kechi, you are blessed and highly favored. I thank God for you being alive after all ths, i strongly believe God will use you for that purpose for which he kept you. Be strong and i know God will take glory in it, i also thank God for your family and friends. He who has started that good work in you will complete it, unfaillingly.
Kechi after the plane crash I saw ur face in the papers n it din look like a face but now see how great you look,din know I’ll survive it but u re full of life n faith,so happy for you,you re an inspiration to this generation. God bless you
Din know u will survive it,so I meant
What an amaaaaazing girl with a heart of gold….she is definitely not ordinary..God has put her on a pedestal for others to see the power of depth…
Tears in my eyes, God Bless you my dear. You’re here for a reason, Make it count! You’re on the right path! Keep the positive attitude Kechi.
If your parents should cast their mind back to when you were born, they will remember that there was a word of prohecy upon you. you have a great mandate to fulfil on earth, and that you will do, no negotiation, cos Jesus Christ did fulfilled His. the world is waiting for your manifestation. God bless u and all around u.
wow this made me cry………
Thanks for sharing your story of triumph. May God perfect your healing. God bless you and your family.
God bless you darling…..though the others who passed are also loved by God, the reason only u survived is known to only him but u can be sure it is for a specific purpose…..you are still in his master plan so be strengthened and know he loves you always…..you are more than your looks, beautiful and truly inspiring….
GOD WILL ALWAYS BE WITH YOU IN JESUS NAME.AMEN. HE BROUGHT YOU THIS FAR, HE WILL STILL TAKE YOU FAR.
Kelechi hang in there dear, he wouldn’t bring you this far to leave. Our prayers are with you. When you are ready to love again, your own man will surely find you regardless of all the scars. Your beautiful heart & soul will speak on your behalf
Here I am brooding over acne,sometimes I just look at the mirror and start to cry and almost tempted to Blame God. Reading your story has really inspired me and given me hope especially the last paragraph . It made me realize that my problem is trivial and if you are still this strong inspire of your problems ,I have no excuse. You really inspired me girl. It’s all about having a positive self image.
So inspiring…Kechi you are so blessed…you will be fine…Thank you so much for sharing this…i still remember pretty little you in Children’s class Aba circle.
Thank you for uplifting my spirit in this dark moments of my life. May God continue to bless and keep you
You’re probably the bravest person in existence. I was really young when I heard about one sosoliso plane crash like that. To think that it changed your life; and that you seem now to be this dauntless person. You’re a miracle. Your attitude towards life is just something I admire. I can’t possibly relate with whatever you might have gone through. The Lord is your strength Kechi. We would probably be good friends; If we were friends.
Kechi, God is already using you to do wonders and touching many lifes. Regardless of your look, you will always be the head and never the tail.
May God keep showering his blessings on you.
Thanks Kechi. I hope this get posted. I am strong and I have the willpower to conquer by God’s grace. I can pull through all things. Never gain will I cry or weep cos of life’s issues. Thank you. I always go through the bible and your story for strength. Thank you. I love you.
I couldn’t resist my tears while reading this… the beautiful you is inside of you… An epitome of God’s perfect work and blessing you are… keep the light shining dear… am encouraged
Your story has really touched me Nkechi. Indeed you’re a very strong girl. Keep trusting in the Lord because that’s where our help comes from!!!