Nobody Likes to Be Told They’re Doing Something Wrong! Watch Glory Edozien’s Vlog on How to Deal with Criticism

We hear about haters and the hated all the time – especially with the proliferation of social media.
Glory Edozien shares tips on how to deal with criticism on her VLog – Discovery!
Check on it.
03.08.2015
Well done glory!
If only people spent a fraction of the energy used in criticizing others to work on their own lives, what a success their lives will be. Except you are being paid, can you please keep your opinions to yourself. I just finished looking at dolapo oni’s wedding pictures . Someone commented and said, the red ashoebi was not really working for her. And I found myself asking’ is it your wedding’? Which part of the wedding budget did you contribute? Atimes I don’t know if it is the level of unemployment or lack of purpose that has made people this way. I will say give criticism where it will make the needed change. That is when it is requested or to the ones you truly love. Good criticism will make work better, do better and go further
Lovely. I don’t always handle criticism well, but i don’t let it get to me for too long. I have learnt to listen, re-appraise and move on (changed or not).lol
Did i mention i can defend to the end of the world and back when i feel my action or inaction is being unjustly criticized? LMAO
Well done Glory.
And ehm, that silver eyeshadow something…. All i will say is blend, blend and blend more. And with the brow highlight? Maybe the camera should have zoomed in less.
All i got for you is love.
First , Glory if you’re not lady like then it’s only God that can help me lol,But it’s true sha, I don’t handle criticism very well either, but Aralola makes a valid point listen re appraise and move on. Glory I agree with Aralola on the other matter(wink wink) but I love you too much to say it lol:). Keep shining girl, you rock!
Am really happy you talked about this topic because I just lost a friend/sister ( more like someone i thought was a friend/sister ) because I told her that her online magazine needs better graphic work. So now am just going to shut up because people cannot differentiate between ppl who kiss their ass and people who want the best for their business.
Yes no one likes criticism. Thanks Glory always looking forward to you messages. Please love your channel that foundation please change oh!. Maybe the lightening . Use makeup forever HD.
Yes I am renewing my mind I allowed my self to be a victim played the holy art though stayed with toxic people. So this also plays in my mind when am criticised esp at work. I get really angry. My last job the staff turnover so high. The managers never took responsibility lied about subordinates and said we don’t take criticism well. .
I have taken ownership of my worth and loving myself.
Most Africans need the set skills to be a teacher. Have you watched the skit of parent teaching a child? Shouting shouting. So from a young age the fear of making mistake or you get a subconscious slap. The cycle continuous when the roles are reversed.
Yes I had a lovely manager I learned from her very patient and kind. She African.
Lesson learned skills in confidence,intuition and discernment. Those who criticise you maliciously behind your back. Note what they say in front of you. And note they can’t also take criticism. They are abusive . You might come in a place of love but…. I learned the hard way I don’t give advice or criticism. I keep it moving. I don’t even offer a lie if its not nice. Am a lady I keep quiet.